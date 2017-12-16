The annual Wreaths Across America event was a success

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This weekend, one annual holiday wreath ceremony was held to honor veterans who’ve served, both past and present.

Saturday, many families, local veterans, community members and snouffer Funeral Home came together for the annual Wreaths Across America event.

“Today is a day to remember, honor and teach. What our veterans have truly done to protect that freedom and to provide us the liberties that we have to live in the country we live today,” said local coordinator, Brad McCune.

Throughout the ceremony wreaths were placed on the graves of a few soldiers that have fallen. Although veterans day is only one day a year, McCune expressed the importance of honoring our veterans in every generation.

“Through remembering their service, remembering their sacrifice, honoring those who are serving today and also working to teach the current generation and future generations as to freedom is not free,” said McCune.

The ceremony was held at 12:00 noon and lasted about a half hour. Once the ceremony began, those in attendance paused for a moment of silence, enjoyed the playing of the nation anthem, and the laying of the wreaths. If you missed this year’s event, be sure to come out next year!