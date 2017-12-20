Armed Robbery in Guernsey County

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place outside of a Cambridge Township home early Tuesday morning.

Officials said a 911 call came in around 6:30AM on McPherson Road after a woman reported that her husband had been robbed by a man with a knife outside their home.

The woman told authorities her husband had attempted to fight off the man and received a knife wound in the hand. The male took the husband’s wallet and cash.

The victim described the white man as being between 5’6 and 5’10 tall, very skinny, with a tattoo on each side of his neck.

The man was also wearing a dark colored hoodie and a blue and white bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.