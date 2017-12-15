AT&T presents $10,000 check to a Perry County tech program

SOMERSET, Ohio- AT&T presents a large check to a program that helps students learn tech skills that will help them land jobs.

AT&T Aspire gave the $10,000 check to Connected Nation today in Perry County. The check will be used to fund bootcamp training programs from Connect Ohio which is a state affiliate of Connected Nation. B.J. Smith, Director of External Affairs of AT&T Ohio, said education is the focus of the AT&T Foundation and their goal is to provide funding to programs that encourage students to graduate from high school and pursue higher education and more.

“But we also support workforce development and that’s what this project is about. It’s about training high school students or adults in computer technology so that they can look for jobs in an online type work-at-home job or another job that requires computer technology.”

This week Connect Ohio held its first Digital Works bootcamp at the Somerset Innovation Gateway. Stu Johnson, Executive Director of Connect Ohio, said Jobs and Family Services in Perry County referred two students to the bootcamp where they learned basic work and life skills.

“So they will go through one week class that includes basic digital skills, customer service skills, and job readiness skills. So we will help them to find legitimate online work opportunities and make sure they have the skills and a good resume and some mock interviews and so forth so they’ll be able to get those jobs.”

The two students successfully completed the bootcamp and received certificates for their work. Now Connect Ohio will help them find employment opportunities. The program will hold two more bootcamps in 2018.