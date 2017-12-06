Attorney general files amicus brief in tea party IRS case

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general wants to unseal testimony made by two former IRS officials at the center of a 2013 tea party tax scandal.

A federal judge previously sealed the depositions of Lois Lerner and Holly Paz after their lawyers said the two received death threats. Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine filed an amicus brief last week in support of The Cincinnati Enquirer’s efforts to unseal the depositions.

The IRS admitted in 2013 to stalling applications for hundreds of groups with words like “Tea Party” or “Patriot” in their names when they applied for tax-exempt status.

In October, the IRS apologized and agreed not to single out applications based on an organization’s political views.

Lerner, a former divisional head, has since resigned and Paz has been reassigned.

