Balderson to Run For Congress

State Senator Troy Balderson is announcing Thursday morning he is running for Congress. Balderson says since Congressman Pat Tiberi is resigning his seat effective January 31st, a special election will be called next year to fill the unexpired term. Balderson will run in both the special election and for the full term. Balderson says “Congressman Tiberi is a friend who has served the 12th district with integrity and distinction. He leaves big shoes to fill, but I promise to fight just as hard as he continues to do for Ohio families.” Balderson says “we need to send someone to Congress with a track record of getting things done by keeping their promise to voters. I have done just that by opposing tax increases, cutting red tape, and always fighting for the little guy.” Born and raised in southeastern Ohio, Balderson graduated from Zanesville High School in 1980 and attended both Muskingum University and The Ohio State University. Currently serving his second term in the Ohio Senate representing the 20th District, he is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and a member of the Senate Finance Committee.