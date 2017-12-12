Barnes powers Indiana State to 85-63 win over Green Bay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Barnes totaled 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and Indiana State dominated the second half and beat Green Bay 85-63 on Tuesday night.

Barnes, who topped 20 points for a fourth-straight game, added six assists and four rebounds for the Sycamores (5-5). Brenton Scott tallied 17 points and four steals and Brandon Murphy scored 12. Indiana State beat the Phoenix (3-6) for the first time since 2011, evened the all-time series at 2-all and won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Khalil Small paced Green Bay with 15 points and six rebounds, while Manny Patterson and Kameron Hankerson added 11 points apiece.

Indiana State pulled away from a 32-all halftime tie with a 29-10 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

The Sycamores shot 51 percent from the floor (27 of 53), including 9 of 21 (43 percent) from long range. Green Bay came into the game allowing opponents to shoot 41 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc.