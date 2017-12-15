Basket Makers Locked Out Near Frazeysburg

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says some Longaberger basket makers were locked out to their manufacturing facilities this week. Lutz says the current owners of the company went to Muskingum County Common Pleas Court and filed a motion claiming failure to pay the bills of the two buildings that are located east of Frazeysburg in Muskingum County. The occupiers of the two buildings were making baskets for the company. Sheriff Lutz says on Monday his deputies went to the site and locked down over 100 doors at the two buildings. Lutz says the renters were back at the location Friday to check on the interior of the buildings, which indicates there may have been some payments made on outstanding bills. We were unable to contact any of the workers at the location.