‘Blessing Bags’ for the homeless

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local schools have been making ‘Blessing Bags’ for the community’s homeless and those bags were delivered.

Foxfire Schools Superintendent Todd Whiteman along with a few staff members delivered over 100 ‘Blessing Bags’ to the homeless they could find both out in the community and at Christ’s Table.

“We’re all human beings,” Whiteman said. “You get to see that person, hear their story, and that really touches your heart. Hopefully we make some small, tiny difference in somebody’s day, that’s going through a lot of difficulties.”

Whiteman sent out a challenge to the staff at Foxfire Schools and the community to raise monetary donations as well as collect winter necessities to organize the ‘Blessing Bags’. Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden said this delivery was a Blessing.

“It was a true surprise, it really was a blessing,” Warden said. “For Foxfire to contact us and say we’re making ‘Blessing Bags’ and we want to bless you with those bags. What a wonderful feeling to know that there is community partners out there like that. That truly care about the community and want to take care of those that we serve.”

The ‘Blessing Bags’ were filled with blankets, scarves, hats, and hygiene products. Christ’s Table and all non-profit organizations who are serving the community are currently accepting donations.