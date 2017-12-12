Blue Devils move to 4-0 with blow out victory over River View

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s been a good first four games to start the season for the Blue Devil boys. They’ve won all four by double digits.

Tuesday night they blew out conference foe River View at home 85-50. Aronde Myers lead all scorers with 21 points. However, Zanesville certainly was able to spread the ball around. Nine players got in the scoring column, five of them in double figures.

Zanesville jumped out to an early lead and at halftime lead the Black Bears 45-15.

The Blue Devils are at Marietta on Friday.