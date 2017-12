MARIETTA, Ohio – A career night from Cameron Brooks-Harris helped lead the Zanesville boys to their fifth victory in as many games this year.

The Marshall University commit went off for 35 points and 15 rebounds as Zanesville took down Marietta 81-58. Aronde Myers chipped in 18 points in the win.

The Blue Devils are now 5-0 on the season and have won all five games by double digits.

They have the next week off. They’re back in action next Friday when they play Cambridge.