Brown’s 22 helps Oregon hold off Portland State 95-84

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Brown scored 22 points, and Payton Pritchard and Kenny Wooten had 18 each to help Oregon fend off Portland State 95-84 on Wednesday night.

Troy Brown just missed his first triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (8-3). Wooten, also a freshman, was 8 of 8 with five dunks and six blocked shots.

Paul White added 15 points for Oregon, which has won three in a row since losing three of its previous four games.

Bryce Canda scored 26 of his career-high points in the second half to lead the Vikings (8-3). Deontae North added 23.

After trailing by 14 points early in the second half, Portland State twice cut the deficit to two before Elijah Brown scored six points during a 10-2 run that put Oregon back in control. Brown had 14 points in the second half.

Pritchard also had seven assists and seven rebounds as the Ducks had a 43-35 edge on the boards and 27 assists on 32 baskets. Brandon Hollins had 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Portland State had a 29-4 edge in points off turnovers as Oregon committed a season-high 18.

Oregon ended the first half on an 18-4 run after seven lead changes and 10 ties. Portland State missed 10 of its last 11 shots to trail 50-39 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Portland State: The Vikings play Linfield and at California before starting their Big Sky slate with three more road games. The Vikings had their best 10-game start (8-2), with losses to Duke and Butler, in their 22-year history as a Big Sky member.

Oregon: The defending Pac-12 champions have two games remaining before opening conference play by hosting Utah and Colorado between the holidays. The Ducks’ last non-conference opponent, Central Arkansas, already has won at California and took UCLA to overtime.

UP NEXT

Portland State: Hosts Division III Linfield on Saturday.

Oregon: Plays its only game outside the state before January at Fresno State on Saturday.