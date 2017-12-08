Browns owner says finding quarterback is top job for new GM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns owner Jimmy Haslam formally introduced General Manager John Dorsey, then restarted the team’s quarterback carousel.

Speaking one day after firing top football executive Sashi Brown, Haslam said Friday that Dorsey’s top off-season priority is finding a franchise quarterback for the winless squad.

Cleveland is 0-12 this season and 1-27 in two years under coach Hue Jackson, who Haslam said will return in 2018.

The Tennessee businessman says he has not done a good job since purchasing the team with his wife Dee five years ago. He repeatedly expressed confidence that former Chiefs executive Dorsey will right the ship with Jackson and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

Rookie DeShone Kizer will stay under center Sunday when Cleveland hosts Green Bay. He is its 28th starting quarterback since 1999. The Browns have a 4-45 record since Nov. 30, 2014, which is the worst 49-game stretch in NFL history.