Buccaneers place Howard, 4 others on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay rookie tight end O.J. Howard and four other players have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games of the season for the Buccaneers.

Howard, a first-round draft pick out of Alabama, started 14 games and finished with 26 receptions for 435 yards and six touchdowns.

He injured an ankle scoring on a 30-yard reception during last Monday’s 24-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The injury-depleted Bucs (4-10) also placed rookie safety Justin Evans (ankle), linebacker Adarius Glanton (broken leg), cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) and guard J.R. Sweezy (lower leg) on IR on Wednesday.

The players will miss Sunday’s game at Carolina, as well as Tampa Bay’s home finale against New Orleans on Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the team announced offensive lineman Adam Gettis and cornerback David Rivers were signed to the practice squad. Linebacker Nigel Harris, safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive lineman Channing Ward were promoted from the from the practice squad to the active roster.

