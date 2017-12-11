Buck-Icon at the Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A former Ohio State Buckeye is trying to make a difference by selling items at the Colony Square Mall.

James Cotton and several other Ohio State Players signed memorabilia at Buck-Icon in the Mall. All memorabilia purchased was signed by Cotton and the other players who were there. While shopping for Buckeye items, people have the opportunity to donate to a camp for kids.

“The cool thing is we got some OSU players donating their time for our free football camp that we do for kids with Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy. It’s a great opportunity to meet and greet some forever National Champions,” said Cotton.

Cotton became involved with the free camps because he wanted to help those with special needs. He has a personal connection because he has relatives with special needs.

“Whenever I have the platform or the opportunity to enhance the community or give back I always try (to) implement that. So, by me being able to provide camps for kids it’s a great opportunity for the community to get involved and support what we’re doing,” said Cotton.

Cotton said he’s hoping to raise $5,000 this holiday season. If you are looking for Buckeye apparel, and a way to give back this holiday season, Buck-Icon will be in the mall through Christmas.