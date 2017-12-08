Burns scores game winner in Sharks 5-4 win over Hurricanes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored 22 seconds into overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks over the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Thursday night.

Barclay Goodrow scored a short-handed goal with just over eight minutes to play in regulation to tie it at 4, capping the Sharks’ rally from a three-goal deficit.

Logan Couture scored on a power play three minutes earlier. Melker Karlsson also scored a short-handed goal and Joe Thornton had a power-play goal to move into 19th place on the career points list at 1,409.

Sebastian Aho scored twice within a five-minute span of the first period, Victor Rask also scored during that stretch and the Hurricanes took a 3-0 edge. Jeff Skinner also scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for the Sharks. Cam Ward had 28 saves for Carolina.

The Hurricanes scored three times within 5:13 in the first period, eliciting scattered boos from the crowd. Aho scored twice, sandwiched around Rask’s score.

The Sharks got one back on Karlsson’s goal before Skinner made it 4-1. Thornton’s power-play goal brought the Sharks within 4-2 entering the final period.

NOTES: Sharks D Brendan Dillon served his one-game suspension for a slash against Washington. … Sharks D Paul Martin was on the ice for the first time since Oct. 7 due to injury. … D Tim Heed missed his fifth game with an upper-body injury. … The Hurricanes have been outscored 11-3 in the second period in their past eight games. … Thornton’s power-play goal ended Carolina’s streak of 24 straight penalty kills against the Sharks dating to 2012. … Hurricanes C Derek Ryan appeared in his 100th NHL contest.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the third of six straight on the road.

Sharks: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

