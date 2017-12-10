Matthew Herchik

Buttermore, Edwards to coach in North-South All-Star Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio North-South All-Star Game coaches have been announced. Rosters will be finalized in January.

Two area coaches were named among the staffs. Tri-Valley coach Justin Buttermore will be the Head Coach for the South Division 1-3 Team, while John Glenn coach Matt Edwards will be an assistant on the South Division 4-7 team.

Full staffs are listed below:

North Division 1-3 Team
HC Nate Moore, Massillon
Asst Greg Dennison, Buckeye
Asst Ben Malbasa, University
Asst Tony Gotto, Barberton
Asst John Galyas, Clay
Asst Mark Geis, Roostown

North Division 4-7 Team
HC Tim Nichols, Liberty Benton
Asst Dan Yeagley, South Range
Asst Chet Allen, Liberty
Asst Adam Bechlem, Orange
Asst James Hail, Milan Edison
Asst David Dominique, Archbold

South Division 1-3 Team
*HC Justin Buttermore, Tri-Valley
Asst Tony Broeing, Northmont
Asst Byron Mattox, Walnut Ridge
Asst Evan Dryer, Anderson
Asst Adam Doenges, Sydney
Asst Mark Weber, Teays Valley

South Division 4-7 Team
HC Witt Parks, Loramie
Asst Rick Meeks, Shaw
*Asst Matt Edwards, John Glenn
Asst Mike Flanery, River
Asst Evan Ferguson, Coal Grove
Asst Jason Peters, Grandview

