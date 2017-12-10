Buttermore, Edwards to coach in North-South All-Star Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio North-South All-Star Game coaches have been announced. Rosters will be finalized in January.

Two area coaches were named among the staffs. Tri-Valley coach Justin Buttermore will be the Head Coach for the South Division 1-3 Team, while John Glenn coach Matt Edwards will be an assistant on the South Division 4-7 team.

Full staffs are listed below:

North Division 1-3 Team

HC Nate Moore, Massillon

Asst Greg Dennison, Buckeye

Asst Ben Malbasa, University

Asst Tony Gotto, Barberton

Asst John Galyas, Clay

Asst Mark Geis, Roostown

North Division 4-7 Team

HC Tim Nichols, Liberty Benton

Asst Dan Yeagley, South Range

Asst Chet Allen, Liberty

Asst Adam Bechlem, Orange

Asst James Hail, Milan Edison

Asst David Dominique, Archbold

South Division 1-3 Team

*HC Justin Buttermore, Tri-Valley

Asst Tony Broeing, Northmont

Asst Byron Mattox, Walnut Ridge

Asst Evan Dryer, Anderson

Asst Adam Doenges, Sydney

Asst Mark Weber, Teays Valley

South Division 4-7 Team

HC Witt Parks, Loramie

Asst Rick Meeks, Shaw

*Asst Matt Edwards, John Glenn

Asst Mike Flanery, River

Asst Evan Ferguson, Coal Grove

Asst Jason Peters, Grandview