Caligiuri says USSF should delay GM decision

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the candidates for U.S. Soccer Federation president says the governing body should not create a general manager position ahead of the election in February.

Former U.S. star Paul Caligiuri, whose 1989 goal at Trinidad and Tobago put the Americans in the World Cup for the first time since 1950, wrote a letter to the USSF that he released Tuesday. He says “this fundamental restructuring of the U.S. Soccer organizational chart as well as the possible hiring of an individual for this new position without the input of the incoming president is a course of action I urge the board of directors to postpone until after the election.”

Sunil Gulati, the USSF president since 2006, decided after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup that he will not seek a fourth four-year term.