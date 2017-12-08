Chief justice wanted governor’s candidate gone in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court says a fellow justice should have resigned in October on the day he announced he was running for governor.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said in a Nov. 2 email to all justices that she disagreed with Justice William O’Neill’s interpretation of a rule addressing judges as candidates for non-judicial offices.

That rule requires judges resign immediately.

The Republican O’Connor said in the email released Friday that O’Neill should have resigned on Oct. 29.

O’Neill has argued he won’t be a candidate for purposes of the rule until he files paperwork to run in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. He announced Friday he’ll leave the court Jan. 26. The primary’s candidate-filing deadline is Feb. 7.

A message was left with O’Neill about O’Connor’s email.