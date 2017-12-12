ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kid’s and their families will have extra presents under the Christmas tree this year thanks to the Zanesville Jaycee’s.

December 12th, Jaycee’s members had their annual ‘Christmas for Kids’ where they wrapped gifts for 25 children.The kids are partnered up with Jaycee’s members and taken shopping. Secretary of the Zanesville Jaycee’s Taylor Russell said being out with the kids shopping for their families makes a difference in everyone’s life.

“A lot of these kids might not be able to get their parents anything for Christmas, the fact that they get out and get them something and it’s from them and they wrap it, I mean, it brings the holiday spirit to you,” said Russell.

The money was raised through several fundraisers throughout the year. Russell said this event wouldn’t be possible without the communities support. He said Christmas for Kids is something the Jaycee’s look forward to every year.

“It’s so rewarding for all of us and the kids love it. I picked up my kid tonight and the look on her face when I told her we’re going shopping and having a pizza party, is priceless,” said Russell.

Santa even stopped by the Christmas party later in the evening to give each kid a gift.