A Christmas gift idea from MCLS

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library System has a gift that you can give to both yourself and family.

Everyone is looking for the perfect gift to give this holiday season. Director of Libraries Jennifer Spillman said the perfect gift is a library card. She said a library card is a gift that keeps on giving.

“A library card is completely free and the value is immeasurable. It’s got an extremely high return on investment. It’s is a gift that truly does keep on giving your entire life. So, I think those are three very positive ways to look at gift giving,” said Director of Libraries Jennifer Spillman.

The library card gives people access to books as well as access to movies and audiobooks. People can also get a digital library card for digital media online. The library also has numerous events each month.

“At our south branch, an adult coloring club happening December 18th at 5 P.M. Also, here at the McIntire (December 7th) night we have the Cincinnati Children’s Theatre coming at 6:30 and their going to celebrate the season with a really lovely show that talks about Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah,” said Spillman.

Registration for the Christmas show is required and space is limited. For a full list of MCLS events and times go to Muskingumlibrary.org.