Christmas play honoring Vets opens at Secrest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Christmas play honoring Veterans opens at Secrest Auditorium tomorrow, but today local Veterans got a free viewing of the production.

The cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a Christmas V: Home of the Brave invited local Veterans to join them for their dress rehearsal ahead of opening day. The Vets got to enjoy the show that’s all about World War II.

“We’re just honoring World War II. We have some kids. The characters will develop all through and they have a project to do and they go meet a World War II Veteran,” said Shelly Burley, the Director of the play. “And there’s comic relief, there’s stuff that’s going to make you cry, and there’s stuff that’s going to inspire you. And of course, we will end by honoring our Veterans.”

In addition to honoring Vets, the production is also giving back to the community. All proceeds from the play will go to benefit Christ’s Table.

“This is the fifth year that ‘Once Upon a Christmas’ has come around. Five years ago when Shelly Burley came to me and said, ‘We wanna do something for Christ’s Table,” Keely Warden, Executive Director of Christ’s Table shared. “We wanna learn about Christ’s Table. We wanna love on Christ’s Table. And we want to help.’ So they spent time with us at the Table.“

The play opens tomorrow with performances at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the door.