Christ’s Table opens doors for Christmas meal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- While many families are spending the day together, some families are working together to help spread Christmas cheer.

Christ’s Table opened its doors to those in need as they normally do. The organization served hot plates of ham, sweet potatoes, rolls, and veggies to fill the bellies of those who may not otherwise have a meal today. June Smith, a volunteer, said the group made sure the diners left with more than a full stomach.

“Today we gathered with a bunch of volunteers to help serve the hungry people of Muskingum County. We do this every year and I’m giving out scarves and hats. And I’ll be giving out bags of goodies as they leave today,” said Smith.

Christ’s Table relies on volunteers and donations to keep their doors open. Richard Edwards made volunteering a family affair bringing his daughter and two grandsons to lend a helping hand.

“I decided that the kids have a lot and there’s other people who are less fortunate so I figured we’d give back to the community,” said Edwards. “It makes me feel great just to be able to take and help people out. I enjoy helping people.”

Christ’s Table also delivered meals to their homebound clients that weren’t able to make it out. They say they wanted to be sure everyone had a warm meal today.