Cleveland State University adopts new preferred name policy

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State University is joining a growing list of schools that allow students and employees to use their preferred name on class lists and for other non-legal purposes.

Students and employees at Cleveland State can now choose a nickname, a middle name, gender-specific pronoun or a new name altogether. Cleveland.com reports university trustees adopted the preferred name policy last week, following other colleges across the country.

Officials say a legal name is still required for admissions applications, reports to state and federal agencies and various college administrative documents.

Ohio University adopted a preferred name policy in 2015 following requests from the student and graduate student senates.

