Coach: Injuries to Titans QB Mariota, LT Lewan not serious

Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says he doesn’t think quarterback Marcus Mariota’s sprained left knee or left tackle Taylor Lewan’s sore back should keep either out of the Titans’ game with San Francisco on Sunday.

Mularkey said Monday that he anticipates both could practice Wednesday.

Mariota was hurt when he started to slide too late and was hit. The quarterback didn’t miss a snap and finished the game. Lewan went out of the game in the second quarter after having back spasms, but Mularkey says that is a short term issue.

An injured ankle will keep tight end Phillip Supernaw out of practice. Mularkey says he’s not ready to say yet if linebacker Derrick Morgan, who missed a 12-7 loss to Arizona with a knee injury, will miss another practice.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.