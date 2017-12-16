Columbus joins list of cities suing drugmakers over opioids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest city is joining cities and counties around the state and country by filing its own lawsuit against prescription drugmakers and distributors.

The lawsuit filed by Columbus in federal court Friday names the three major drug distributors including suburban Columbus-based Cardinal Health and five drug manufacturers.

Columbus city attorney Richard Pfeiffer (FEYE’-fuhr) Jr. told The Columbus Dispatch the city is seeking a large amount of money to address an expensive problem.

The companies have all denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country. Cardinal spokeswoman Courtney Tobin said the company was disappointed Columbus filed what she called a “copycat lawsuit.”

Tobin said Cardinal is actively engaged in solving the opioid crisis and saving lives.

Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and the state of Ohio have filed similar lawsuits.