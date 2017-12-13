Cordray hires Doug Jones’ fundraiser in Ohio governor bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A day after Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning U.S. Senate victory in Alabama, his campaign’s finance chief is headed to the Ohio gubernatorial campaign of Richard Cordray.

Cordray, a fellow Democrat, announced the hiring of Antonia Koch on Wednesday. He called her “a formidable” fundraiser and adviser to Jones who helped him raise $10 million in the final months of his high-profile campaign against Republican Roy Moore.

Koch is an important hire as Cordray seeks to make fundraising ground amid a crowded field of Democratic contenders for governor.

Cordray is the former federal consumer watchdog who entered the governor’s race only last week. Several rivals have been campaigning for months.

Cordray is viewed by many as giving Democrats their best chance of winning the Republican-held bellwether state next year.