Court again sides with cities in traffic camera ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with cities again in a dispute with the state over traffic cameras.

The court on Wednesday said its ruling earlier this year upholding Dayton’s use of the traffic cameras should be applied to cases involving the cameras in Toledo and Springfield.

Those cities have been challenging a state law they say undercuts camera enforcement and makes it too costly for cities to operate.

The state’s highest court has now issued four rulings backing the cities that use the cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.

Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists’ rights. The cities say they increase safety on the roads and allow police to focus on other crimes.