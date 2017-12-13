Defense shines for Tri-Valley girls as they stay undefeated

DRESDEN, Ohio – For the second game in a row the Tri-Valley girls defense has held an opponent to under 20 points. Wednesday night it was against West Muskingum as they beat the Tornadoes 88-17 to stay undefeated.

The Scotties are now 6-0. They and Maysville are the lone girls teams in the MVL still with out a loss. The defeat keeps West Muskingum winless on the year.

The most entertaining part of the game happened off the court. With about six minutes to play in the second quarter the fire alarm went off. Fans, players, coaches, and referees had to exit the gymnasium and head outside. After about 15 minutes the all clear was given and everyone headed back in the gym to finish off the first half.

The Lady Scotties next play Sheridan on Saturday.