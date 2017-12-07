Dempsey helps lead Muskingum to first conference victory

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Former Tri-Valley star Marcus Dempsey scored a game high 25 points as the Muskies (2-4, 1-1) beat Captial (2-5, 0-2) 86-74 to pick up their first Ohio Athletic Conference victory.

Dempsey has been on an offensive tear this season. He’s scored 25 points or more in four of Muskingum’s first six games. Muskingum also got plenty of scoring from the rest of the team. Jarrell Marsh scored 19, as did Devon Peart who came off the bench.

Muskingum trailed by as much as seven in the first half, but battled back to take a three point advantage at the break.

Travis Schwab’s Fighting Muskies threw up 26 three pointers, hitting on eight. Combine that with winning the turnover battle 16-9 and the Muskies were able to pull away to down the stretch to get the 12 point victory.

Conference play continues for Muskingum Saturday when they play Baldwin-Wallace at home at 4 p.m.