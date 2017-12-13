Dinosaur exhibit takes over Cosi

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new exhibit debuted recently debuted at Cosi in Columbus taking guests to the land before time.

The dinosaur gallery at Cosi is a joint partnership with the American Museum of Natural History in New York. This permanent exhibit aims to teach guests everything there is to know about dinosaurs.

“It is a gallery with many different dinosaurs highlighting new discoveries about dinosaurs that have happened in just the past few decades including our new understanding of birds as dinosaurs and also dinosaurs as birds,” said Joe Wood the Manager of Adult Engagement at Cosi.

The exhibit features many hands on activities for guests to enjoy such as touching fossils and building a dinosaur.

“There are the typical museum displays that you kind of imagine where we’ve got mounted casts of dinosaur bones that you can look at,” said Wood. “There’s multimedia elements like videos.There is an interactive display with a Cosi team member that talks about dinosaurs and several different activities that they’re able to do.”

Anjelique Fitch brought her niece Raquel to enjoy the exhibit. Fitch says Raquel was excited to put her hands on the things she learned at home.

“We had dinosaur unit, educational unit, so this is like hands on and she’s excited running through it and recognizing different things on t.v.,” said Fitch.

Henry Lee agrees. He joined some friends and their kids for the fun and learned new things about dinosaurs. For instance, did you know some dinosaurs had features? It’s true.

“I actually learned a lot about the t-rex here. About the bone structures and the movements. The fact that they had feathers,” said Lee.

Another cool and unique aspect of the gallery is one feature that you can only see two places in the world.

“One really cool thing inside our new American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery is a cast of the femur bone, so the leg bone of an animal called…this animal is likely the biggest animal that’s ever walked on land. Something like 70 tons of animal,” said Wood. “And there’s only two casts of this femur bone in the entire world. One is at the American Museum of Natural History New York City. The other one is right here in Columbus, Ohio at Cosi.”