ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A family Christmas light tradition has been going on for more than 50 years.

The Dobbins Family Christmas tradition carries on this year, but from a new location. On December 16th from 5:30 to 7 P.M. there will cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy as they look at all the different Christmas decorations and lights. The light display is truly a family tradition.

“This goes back 50 some years, my father (has) done this. He had over 6 and half acres that he decorated. With his age and loss of a lot help throughout the family and the time I promised him I would take over and keep the generation going. I’ve got a lot of his stuff that’s 30, 40 years old out here in my yard tonight. We have added through the years,” said Michelle Dobbins.

It takes hours to set up all the lights. The Dobbins family spent several days arranging all the lights and decorations. Kids also will get an opportunity to meet Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

“A big spirit from the kids, it was very grateful last year and that just fulfills my heart with warmth,” said Dobbins.

If you would like to see the light display and decorations, they can be seen at 4380 Shimoda Lane in Zanesville. The lights will be on not only during the free event, but you can see them each night until the New Year.