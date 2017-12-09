Dog Warden and Adoption Center hosts annual holiday fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Pets are perfect for the holiday season! One local dog adoption center is giving the gift of cheer for pet lovers in the area.

The dog warden and adoption center hosted their “home for the holiday” fundraiser. Today only, the adoption fee is slightly discounted to help find pups a home this holiday season.

“This is Goose. Goose is a young boxer mix here at the adoption center. He’s a very loving young boy, very interested in meeting in meeting all of the people that are here. We have treats out for him, he’s liking Santa. He’s liking all of the volunteers and he’d like to meet you. So please come on out to the adoption center,” said Julie Bay, Volunteer Coordinator.

While the adoption center has many amazing pups to choose from, the first adoption of the day was a beautiful pup named Miss. Marley who went home with her loving new family

“So, we’re adopting Marley today and we just fell in love with her pictures on the internet and wanted to come meet her today. She’s everything we thought she’d be, so she’s going to go home with us today,” said Pet Owner, Travis Frye.

Although the fundraiser only runs through today, the adoption center is open Monday- Friday 11 A.M- 5 P.M and Saturday 11 A.M-1 P.M. Missed today’s event? There’s still a way you can help contribute. Monday December 11th, if you eat at Chipotle located at 3581 maple avenue, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to The Muskingum County Canine Advocates.