Doggie Day: Denver

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Cute, cuddly, and chocolate. Three words to describe this weeks Doggie Day friend.

Meet Denver. He’s a sweet dog who thinks he’s a lap dog. Spoiler alert: he is. Denver is between five and seven years old and is currently living with a foster family; but he’s ready to find his fur-ever home.

“He’s a good boy. He’s calm. She says all the time they don’t even know he’s there. He’s just sleeping hanging out with the other dogs,” said Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan. “Everytime she sits down it looks like he jumps in her lap which you can see now.”

Denver has already had his surgeries and vaccinations. His adoption fees are 105 dollars. Calihan believes he would make a good pet for any family.

“I honestly think Denver could go anywhere. He has been around some cats and has no reactions to cats. Like I said, he’s with five other dogs. He could probably do good anywhere.”

If you’re looking for a dog to hangout on the couch and eat snacks with, Denver may be the dog of your dreams. If you’re interested in meeting him you can give the Adoption Center a call at (740) 453-0273.