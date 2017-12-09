Dutro Ford, Zanesville PD and Fire partner for toy drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- What better way to prepare for the holiday season than giving back and helping others in need.

Dutro ford and the local law enforcement of Zanesville are relentlessly striving to create change both on and off the force.

“We’ve teamed together to do a toy drive and a canned food drive here on the new facility on Dutro ford. Everything is going great so far. We’re asking for our community to drop off toys and food,” said Zanesville assistant Fire Chief, Doug Hobson.

Along with leaders in the city’s law enforcement agencies, Mayor Tilton also came out to show his support and encouraged those in the local community to do the same.

“It’s Christmas, I mean some children don’t get gifts for Christmas and for them to just give a few dollars or bring a toy or just food so these people have a meal and toys for Christmas is just great and I’d hope that more people would come out and donate to the cause,” said Mayor Tilton.

Dutro ford is so much more than a car dealership, but the staff is made up of genuine people who desire to better the lives of those right here in the heart of the community.

“The most enjoyable part for me is being able to have the facility here that I have to set it all up and be able to do it right here at our dealership. We have a lot of room and this thing was kind of built for the community. We can do a lot of stuff here for the community. ,” said Dutro Sales Manager, Mark Falls.

Proceeds from this fundraiser are set to be split between Christ’s Table and The Salvation Army. Although the toy drive was held today, you’re able to drop off items all week at the Dutro ford dealership. You can also join the the cause Saturday, December 16th for the last Saturday of the toy drive.