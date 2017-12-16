Dutro Ford, Zanesville Police and Fire Dept. host last day of food drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This weekend Dutro Ford and the local law enforcement of Zanesville the last day of their holiday food and toy drive.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m, countless members of the community came out to donate toys for children and canned food items for families in need this holiday.

“It’s been kind of non stop with people bringing canned foods in and I mean we’re excited about this. This is a great deal for our community, it helps those people during the hard times that unfortunately are less fortunate,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Doug Hobson.

This food and toy drive is one way members of law enforcement and the local community are striving to make a difference this holiday season. Every donation and even time spent is to help benefit the less fortunate.

“I would encourage everyone to come out because it’s for the less fortunate than what others are and we really need the food, and the turkeys…lots of them,” said Volunteer, Linda Falls.

Representation from the Zanesville Fire Department, Police Department, The Salvation Army, Christ’s Table, Mayor Tilton and many more were in attendance this afternoon. Special thank you to those in the community who contributed to such a great cause!