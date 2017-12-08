EU says ISU imposes ‘severe’ restrictions on athletes

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has ruled that the International Skating Union is in breach of antitrust laws by the way it imposes “severe penalties” on athletes participating in speedskating competitions.

The European Commission says the restrictions, which can lead to a lifetime ban for athletes, serve to protect the ISU’s own commercial interests and prevent others from setting up rival events.

The commissioner responsible for anti-trust matters, Margrethe Vestager, says the governing body won’t be fined, but says it would be liable for non-compliance payments of up to 5 percent of its average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply.

The commission opened proceedings against the ISU following a complaint by Dutch speedskaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt.