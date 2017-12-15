Family-to-Family with NAMI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A free course is being offered for families with a mentally ill loved one beginning in January.

National Alliance of Mental Illness’s signature Family-to-Family class occurs nationally at varying times of the year. Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, and Perry Counties can attend the local chapter’s course as well as anyone else who missed their local chapters course.

NAMI Six County’s 12 week program is held at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 830 Military Road in Zanesville. Executive Director Paul Quinn said this free class is not for those with a mental illness, but for their families and caregivers.

“One thing I found out in my travels is that we are incredibly ignorant about mental illnesses and addiction,” Quinn said. “Part of what we do in this class is to help you understand this is a biological brain disorder, it’s not a character flaw, it’s nothing you did wrong, it’s nothing anybody did wrong.”

This program will inform families and caregivers on the current research and treatments for those with mental illness, how to manage stress, strategies related to care giving, and so much more.

“It’s one of NAMI national’s signature programs,” Quinn said. “So our instructors are trained from NAMI national. So they understand the curriculum and they’re able to present it in a way that makes sense and is interesting.

The classes will be held every from 6:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. starting on , 2018 and ending on , 2018. To register visit NAMI Six County Facebook page or call Becky Allison, (419) 709-5838.