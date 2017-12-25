Family welcomes baby on Christmas Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Two local residents got the ultimate Christmas gift early this morning.

Samantha Smith and Aaron Cutright got quite the surprise when their baby girl decided to make an early arrival. The parents weren’t expecting to deliver the baby until later this week.

“I was scheduled for a c-section on Friday, which is the day after my birthday. And like I said, I woke up this morning at 3 o’clock to my water breaking. She wasn’t waiting no more. She was ready to come. So…she’s here.”

Smith and Cutright named the baby girl Aaliyah. Besides being born on Christmas baby Aaliyah’s birth even more special because she shares a birthday with another family member.

“His dad’s birthday is today too. So she’s not only born on Christmas, she was also born on her grandpa’s birthday.”

Aaliyah is the first baby to be delivered on Christmas at Genesis this year.