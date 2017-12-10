Fatal car crash

BOWLING GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man has died after a crash in Licking County.

The crash happened early Sunday morning. Troopers said Tracy Mcartor of Newark crashed his car on state Route 668 around 5 in the morning. Troopers report he went off the road after failing to negotiate a curve. His car then overturned and struck a utility pole.

The crash is still under investigation however, troopers said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and Mcartor was wearing his seat belt. No other cars were involved and no one else was in the car.