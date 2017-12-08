The Fieldhouse reveals expansion projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Just a few months ago The Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center released a statement that they were expanding their main campus after the purchase of three buildings.

Owner Mick Amicone updated the community on how The Fieldhouse will expand with the purchase by having an updated 24 Hour PowerHOUSE. Since the purchased buildings are now owned instead of leased the PowerHOUSE can become more affordable and secure for members.

“With 42 corporate entities a lot of those companies have three shift work,” Amicone said. “So what our 24 hour facility does to our corporate members specifically it get’s them an opportunity to come in and do things when they get off work, whether it’s 3:00 A.M. or 7:00 A.M.”

Amicone acknowledged the new PowerHOUSE facility will be modernized with new equipment and security equipment that’s necessary for a 24 hour facility. The Fieldhouse is proud to be family friendly and is expanding the family friendly environment into the PowerHOUSE.

“We have an opportunity to invite families into our 24 Hour Powerhouse,” Amicone said. “We have a lot of young students and a lot of young folks that are involved in athletics in Muskingum and the surrounding six counties that we serve. That are actually in there getting ready for football, basketball, or baseball. We’re doing the things that are very sport specific to their training.

Construction on the 24 Hour PowerHOUSE will start this month and be open in late January, 2018. To read about the land expansion and what buildings were purchased click here.

The Fieldhouse will also expand outside their main campus, with a sister fitness facility.

Amicone explained that the Zanesville Sports Inc. The Fieldhouse LTD has helped 13 fitness centers in Southeastern Ohio equip, remodel, and modernize within the last five years. Amicone announced they’ll be adding another facility to the count.

“We’re really excited today to announce the next Fieldhouse and that next Fieldhouse concept will be the MOVEment Fitness & Recreation Center and that’s in Marietta Ohio,” Amicone said. “Dr. Brant Whited and his family has taken on this $65,000 project.”

According to Amicone Dr. Whited noticed the Fieldhouse while driving on Interstate 70 and decided to stop by and see what the fitness facility was like. After finding out what the Fieldhouse had to offer Dr. Whited decided he wanted a fitness facility like the Fieldhouse in Marietta.

“So this evolved from about 9 months ago of just meeting with Dr. Whited and finding out what he wanted to build. Amicone said. “Our architect [Cole Ryan of Bryan Addis Architect] and Dr. Whited decided on a concept that would look a lot like The Fieldhouse Family Sports and Wellness Center. We’re excited that it’s going to look a lot like our facility.”

Construction for the MOVEment Fitness & Recreation Center is currently underway and is scheduled to open between February and March of 2018. The MOVEment is located at 315 Gross Street in downtown Marietta, Ohio. To keep updated on the construction follow the MOVement Fitness and Rec Center‘s Facebook page.