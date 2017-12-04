Fire marshal’s office: House fire that killed 4 accidental

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a residential fire that killed four people four years ago in southwest Ohio was accidental and related to cooking.

The Dayton Daily News reported Monday the fire also had no indicators of any criminal intent. Police responded to the home in Dayton suburb of Kettering on Dec. 12, 2013, to find the house and a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Kettering is about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The four people killed in the blaze were identified as 76-year-old Forrest Carroll, 36-year-old Alicia Carroll-Mobley, 4-year-old Shaun Mobley Jr. and 2-year-old Jacob Mobley.

The fire marshal’s office says the investigation was officially closed on Aug. 15, 2017.

