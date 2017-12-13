Flamengo fans detained in Rio before Copa Sudamericana final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities say about 40 Flamengo fans have been detained after they set off firecrackers outside the Rio de Janeiro hotel where they believed members of a rival team were staying.

Flamengo will play Argentine team Independiente in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana final later Wednesday at the Maracana Stadium. The Copa Sudamericana is the continent’s second most prestigious club tournament after the Copa Libertadores.

Rio’s Public Security Department says Flamengo fans shouted insults while also singing songs and lighting firecrackers outside the Hilton Hotel on Copacabana beach in the early hours of Wednesday. Police used tear gas to bring the crowd under control.

The governing body of South American soccer condemned the violence in a statement on Twitter.