Flu cases on the rise in Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Flu season is upon us and the Ohio Department of Public Health says the number of flu cases in the state is on the rise.

The Department of Public Health says there has been 257 hospitalizations since the flu season started which is significantly larger than the 83 hospitalizations during the season last year. The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department says the county itself has seen a raise in cases.

“It’s definitely up in Ohio. We’ve noticed it in our county. Last month we had four hospitalizations with influenza,or the flu, and we’ve already had three hospitalizations so far this month.”

Health officials say the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the virus and it’s not too late to get one. It is recommended that anyone six months of age and older receive the shot; and pregnant mothers should get the shot to protect their babies.

“It’s recommended that you get it about October – give or take a month. October is considered the best month to get it in. And certainly into November. It takes about two weeks for it to take effect. So we’re not expecting the peak to hit for another two to four weeks.”

However, the shot this year has been about 10 percent less effective leaving people wondering if it’s even worth getting.

“I don’t think I would. I really don’t. You know, because that reduces the chances…it makes the chances more of you getting the flu,” said James Sears.

“I’ve done a lot of research with vaccinations so I’m kind of on the border line fence with a lot of the things. But I think it’s better to do it because it’s safer for them, I think, to have the vaccinations,” Jessica Valentine shared.

Officials say many of the concerns people have about getting the shot are unfounded, but if you’re still on the fence and don’t want to get one there are other ways to protect yourself such as: using alcohol based hand sanitizer or sneezing and coughing into your elbow.

“Well good handwashing techniques,” said Marc Thomas a Registered Nurse at Rambo Health Clinic. “If you know you’re around someone that’s sick try to be sure that your absolutely washing your hands good there. Protecting yourself with a mask. That type of thing.”

Both the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department and Rambo Health Clinic are still giving out shots. Both places will continue to give the shot until they run out of supply.