Flu elevated to ‘widespread’ in Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Flu activity has officially been elevated to ‘widespread’ in the state of Ohio according to health officials.

‘Widespread’ is the highest level of the flu activity, a step up from ‘regional’ which means cases of the flu are now in every region of the state.

Dr. Vicki Whitacre with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department said this makes chances of getting the serious infection much higher.

“Well the flu can be deadly, last year Ohio had 7 children die from the flu, the elderly are more susceptible to die. It’s not a benign disease, you’re sick for 5 to 7 days and you’re really sick down in bed with fever chills and you feel and look awful,” said Dr. Whitacre.

Last year flu activity wasn’t considered ‘widespread’ until mid-January. This flu season there have already been 401 flu-associated hospitalizations according to the state.

“We still have some time to get immunized we think it’s going to peak earlier this year than it did last year for the flu season which means near the end of this month,” said Dr. Whitacre. “But it’s going to continue through January and February, so get your flu shot as soon as you can.”

The Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible.