Friday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 51, Sherrard 46
Altamont 74, Farina South Central 58
Alton 75, East St. Louis 71
Andrew 57, Thornwood 56, OT
Annawan 63, Erie 42
Auburn 62, Pawnee 29
Aurora (West Aurora) 70, Aurora (East) 48
Aurora Central Catholic 55, IC Catholic 48
Aurora Math-Science 44, Schaumburg Christian 36
Barrington 63, Hoffman Estates 60
Bartlett 67, West Chicago 44
Batavia 60, Streamwood 46
Beecher 51, Donovan 15
Belleville West 64, Belleville East 37
Benton 47, Herrin 27
Bethalto Civic Memorial 45, Jerseyville Jersey 43
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Teutopolis 51
Bluford Webber 53, Thompsonville 43
Breese Central 44, Salem 33
Brimfield 56, Havana 54
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 60, Beardstown 52
Cahokia 73, Marion 63
Calvary Christian Academy 63, DeLand-Weldon 39
Carbondale 55, Mount Vernon 39
Carlyle 56, Freeburg 54, OT
Carmi White County 68, Johnston City 63
Casey-Westfield 60, Robinson 50
Catlin (Salt Fork) 70, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46
Centralia 75, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62
Centralia Christ Our Rock 49, Waltonville 38
Century 70, Shawnee 60
Champaign Central 76, Danville 66
Chatham Glenwood 65, Springfield 40
Chicago (Alcott) 83, Chicago Roosevelt 62
Chicago (Clark) 66, Clemente 56
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 98, Raby 93
Chicago (Lane) 56, Taft 49
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 70, Chicago Phoenix Academy 69
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 64, Mather 59
Chicago Sullivan 69, Chicago (Disney II) 31
Chicago Uplift 78, Westinghouse 62
Collins Academy 61, Wells 56
Conant 60, Schaumburg 42
Concord (Triopia) 79, Liberty 55
Crete-Monee 61, Kankakee 31
Cumberland 57, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Springfield Lutheran 59
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 74, Midwest Central 50
DePaul College Prep 69, St. Laurence 56
Dieterich 70, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 28
Dixon 75, Winnebago 39
Downs Tri-Valley 66, Heyworth 49
Dunlap 65, East Peoria 31
DuQuoin 54, Carterville 47
Durand 39, Forreston 38
East Alton-Wood River 50, Roxana 43
Edwardsville 45, Collinsville 42
Effingham St. Anthony 51, Brownstown – St. Elmo 31
El Paso-Gridley 57, Colfax Ridgeview 37
Eldorado 62, Fairfield 54
Elmwood 62, Rushville-Industry 51
Elverado 71, Tamms (Egyptian) 51
Evanston Township 61, Maine South 57
Fairbury Prairie Central 61, Cullom Tri-Point 40
Farmington 69, Peoria Christian 33
Fisher 78, Blue Ridge 66
Fithian Oakwood 75, Chrisman 37
Flanagan 64, Fieldcrest 56
Flora 78, Lawrenceville 71
Foreman 66, Lake View 58
Franklin (South County) 61, Jacksonville Routt 58, OT
Fremd 47, Palatine 21
Fulton 47, Rockridge 38
Galatia 71, Crab Orchard 62
Galesburg 62, East Moline United Twnship (Soph) 58
Gallatin County 53, Pope County 47
Gilman Iroquois West 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 49
Glenbard South 57, Wheaton Academy 48
Glenbard West 69, Downers North 57
Grayville 60, Sandoval 24
Greenville 71, Staunton 41
Gurnee Warren 52, Lake Forest 42
Hall 57, Stark County 30
Hamilton (West Hancock) 57, Macomb 43
Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 34
Hardin County 71, Carrier Mills 26
Harrisburg 87, West Frankfort 56
Harvest Christian Academy 64, Aurora Christian 38
Harvey Thornton 50, Thornridge 29
Herscher 57, Wilmington 46
Highland 60, Mascoutah 54, OT
Highland Park 68, Maine East 30
Hillcrest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51
Hillsboro 75, Pana 63
Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 51
Hinsdale South 75, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57
Homewood-Flossmoor 78, Lincoln-Way East 63
Hoopeston Area High School 59, Westville 43
Indian Creek 54, LaMoille 44
Johnsburg 86, Marengo 65
Joliet Catholic 63, Woodstock Marian 50
Joliet Central 51, Minooka 36
Joliet West 42, Plainfield South 26
Joppa 65, Fulton City, Ky. 49
Juarez 62, Spry Community 47
Kewanee 68, Monmouth-Roseville 62
Lake Zurich 67, Zion Benton 61
Lanark Eastland 62, Galena 42
Larkin 58, Geneva 46
Lebanon 37, Dupo 29
Lemont 59, Argo 40
LeRoy 51, Eureka 50
Lewistown 78, Peoria Heights (Quest) 48
Libertyville 63, Waukegan 55
Lincoln 63, Effingham 43
Lincoln Park 77, Von Steuben 53
Lincoln Way Central 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Niles Notre Dame 41
Lisle 70, Reed-Custer 66
Loyola 49, St. Francis 32
Machesney Park Harlem 69, Hononegah 59
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Taylorville 31
Maine West 48, Deerfield 40
Marist 52, Carmel 48
Marshall 57, Paris 50
Metro-East Lutheran 50, Waterloo Gibault 43
Milford 57, Armstrong 43
Moline 63, Rock Island 62, OT
Momence 100, Grant Park 74
Morton 43, Bartonville (Limestone) 38
Mounds Meridian 75, Cobden 59
Mt. Pulaski 89, Edinburg (Coop) BK 57
Mt. Zion 70, Mattoon 38
Mulberry Grove 65, Bunker Hill 43
Mundelein 69, Stevenson 64
Murphysboro 61, Massac County 47
Naperville Central 62, Metea Valley 41
Naperville Neuqua Valley 53, Waubonsie Valley 46
Naperville North 57, Wheaton North 55
Nashville 61, Anna-Jonesboro 36
Neoga 44, Sullivan 33
New Berlin 62, Athens 57
Newark 79, Hinckley-Big Rock 57
Newton 63, North Clay 28
Niles North 60, Glenbrook South 48
Normal Community 59, Champaign Centennial 39
Normal University 59, Jacksonville 51
Normal West 49, Bloomington 43
North-Mac 56, Carrollton 49
O’Fallon 53, Granite City 34
Oak Park River Forest 57, Lyons 50
Oblong 48, Cisne 34
Okaw Valley 48, Shiloh 38
Okaw Valley 48, Tri-County 38
Okawville 82, Trico 39
Orr 91, Prosser 69
Ottawa 53, Sycamore 36
Ottawa Marquette 64, Woodland 42
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Clifton Central 41
Payson Seymour 69, Mendon Unity 30
Pearl City 58, Warren 42
Pekin 54, Canton 37
Peoria Manual 75, Urbana 73
Piasa Southwestern 57, Carlinville 38
Pinckneyville 71, Sparta 25
Plainfield East 63, Plainfield Central 45
Plainfield North 66, Oswego 55
Princeton 64, St. Bede 47
Prophetstown 46, Morrison 32
Prospect 60, Hersey 32
Providence 58, St. Rita 55
Proviso East 65, Downers South 57
Quincy 68, Rock Island Alleman 50
Quincy Notre Dame 65, Breese Mater Dei 57
Red Hill 61, Olney (Richland County) 55
Rich East 85, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72
Riverside-Brookfield 57, Illiana Christian 38
Riverton 46, Pittsfield 27
Roanoke-Benson 38, Putnam County 29
Rockford Auburn 62, Rockford Guilford 52
Rockford Boylan 56, Rockford Jefferson 54
Rockford East 71, Belvidere North 58
Rockford Lutheran 82, Oregon 50
Romeoville 72, Oswego East 65
S. Newton, Ind. 33, Dwight 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Rochester 37
Sandburg 66, Stagg 64
Sandwich 53, Coal City 45
Schurz 61, Payton 48
Senn 82, Rickover Naval 36
Serena 71, Earlville-Leland 46
Sesser-Valier 62, Chester 48
Shelbyville 65, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56
Shepard 69, Tinley Park 53
South Beloit 67, Christian Liberty Academy 49
South Fulton 46, Knoxville 43
Springfield Calvary 72, Greenview 39
Springfield Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 45
Springfield Southeast 68, Decatur MacArthur 62
St. Charles East 80, Elgin 37
St. Edward 43, Ridgewood 41
St. Patrick 54, Nazareth 33
St. Viator 62, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60
Stanford Olympia 72, Pontiac 65
Steeleville 60, Marissa 32
Steinmetz 48, Amundsen 47
Sterling 62, Morris 43
Streator 55, Manteno 54
Thornton Fractional North 43, Oak Lawn Community 42
Tolono Unity 54, Arcola 32
Triad 56, Waterloo 53
Urbana University 54, Tuscola 35
Valmeyer 62, New Athens 44
Vandalia 72, Gillespie 32
Vienna 57, Zeigler-Royalton 32
Vincennes, Ind. 44, Mt. Carmel 31
Washington 46, Metamora 42
Watseka (coop) 64, St. Anne 46
West Prairie 43, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 40
Westchester St. Joseph 55, Leo 53
Westmont 74, Plano 42
Wheaton Warrenville South 65, Glenbard North 37
Whitney Young 63, Farragut 54
Williamsville 72, Pleasant Plains 70, 4OT
Willowbrook 80, Addison Trail 38
Winchester (West Central) 75, Jacksonville ISD 28
Woodlawn 62, Odin 42
|Macon County Tournament
|Third Place
Macon Meridian 54, Warrensburg-Latham 50
|Championship
Decatur St. Teresa 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 42
|North Greene Tournament
Calhoun 47, Barry (Western) 51
Brussels 49, Griggsville-Perry 35
|Fifth Place
Pleasant Hill 57, Greenfield 55
|Championship
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 65, North Greene 62, OT
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algonquin (Jacobs) 57, Cary-Grove 47
Antioch 46, Round Lake 37
Ashton-Franklin Center 36, Amboy 30
Aurora (West Aurora) 37, Aurora (East) 21
Beecher 44, Donovan 19
Bowen 36, Air Force Academy 10
Burlington Central 50, Marengo 39
Canton 55, Pekin 42
Conant 38, Schaumburg 33
Crystal Lake Central 54, Crystal Lake South 33
Dunlap 65, East Peoria 31
Durand 43, Dakota 40
Dwight 63, S. Newton, Ind. 51
Evergreen Park 55, Tinley Park 26
Forreston 55, Polo 30
Freeport (Aquin) 57, Pecatonica 39
Freeport 45, Belvidere 43
Fulton City, Ky. 55, Joppa 15
Galena 72, Orangeville 28
Geneseo 67, Rochelle 55
Geneva 49, St. Charles North 28
Grant 65, North Chicago 13
Grayslake Central 46, Lakes Community 36
Grayslake North 43, Wauconda 39, OT
Harper 30, Robeson 10
Harvest Christian Academy 64, Aurora Christian 38
Highland Park 58, Maine East 31
Holy Trinity 22, Woodlands Academy 20
Hononegah 53, Machesney Park Harlem 39
Huntley 32, Hampshire 24
Indian Creek 53, LaMoille 41
Johnsburg 51, Woodstock 43
Joliet West 61, Plainfield South 36
Lake Forest 39, Gurnee Warren 31
Lake Forest Academy 50, Willows 28
Lake Zurich 37, Zion Benton 21
Lemont 49, Oak Lawn Community 42
Libertyville 64, Waukegan 49
Maine South 57, Evanston Township 49
Maine West 59, Deerfield 23
McHenry 53, Dundee-Crown 45
Milledgeville 42, Morrison 30
Morgan Park 58, Phillips 46
Morgan Park Academy 59, Cristo Rey 15
Morris 57, DeKalb 45
Morton 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 34
New Trier 63, Niles West 40
Newark 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 22
Oswego East 56, Romeoville 36
Plainfield East 45, Plainfield Central 29
Plainfield North 48, Oswego 44
Prospect 44, Hersey 42
Putnam County 49, Mendota 39
Richmond-Burton 69, Woodstock North 54
Rockford Auburn 64, Rockford Guilford 47
Rockford Boylan 56, Rockford Jefferson 53
Rockford East 64, Belvidere North 48
Rolling Meadows 63, Elk Grove 43
Senn 2, Kelly 0
Serena 56, Earlville-Leland 48
Simeon 71, Brooks Academy 38
St. Charles East 62, Elgin 33
Stevenson 51, Mundelein 20
Sycamore 45, Kaneland 42
Taft 57, Leyden 45
Vienna 71, Zeigler-Royalton 21
Washington 42, Metamora 21
Westminster Christian 43, Rockford Keith 23
Wheeling 50, Buffalo Grove 42
Woodstock Marian 44, Joliet Catholic 33