Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 9, 2017 at 12:34 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 51, Sherrard 46

Altamont 74, Farina South Central 58

Alton 75, East St. Louis 71

Andrew 57, Thornwood 56, OT

Annawan 63, Erie 42

Auburn 62, Pawnee 29

Aurora (West Aurora) 70, Aurora (East) 48

Aurora Central Catholic 55, IC Catholic 48

Aurora Math-Science 44, Schaumburg Christian 36

Barrington 63, Hoffman Estates 60

Bartlett 67, West Chicago 44

Batavia 60, Streamwood 46

Beecher 51, Donovan 15

Belleville West 64, Belleville East 37

Benton 47, Herrin 27

Bethalto Civic Memorial 45, Jerseyville Jersey 43

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Teutopolis 51

Bluford Webber 53, Thompsonville 43

Breese Central 44, Salem 33

Brimfield 56, Havana 54

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 60, Beardstown 52

Cahokia 73, Marion 63

Calvary Christian Academy 63, DeLand-Weldon 39

Carbondale 55, Mount Vernon 39

Carlyle 56, Freeburg 54, OT

Carmi White County 68, Johnston City 63

Casey-Westfield 60, Robinson 50

Catlin (Salt Fork) 70, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46

Centralia 75, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62

Centralia Christ Our Rock 49, Waltonville 38

Century 70, Shawnee 60

Champaign Central 76, Danville 66

Chatham Glenwood 65, Springfield 40

Chicago (Alcott) 83, Chicago Roosevelt 62

Chicago (Clark) 66, Clemente 56

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 98, Raby 93

Chicago (Lane) 56, Taft 49

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 70, Chicago Phoenix Academy 69

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 64, Mather 59

Chicago Sullivan 69, Chicago (Disney II) 31

Chicago Uplift 78, Westinghouse 62

Collins Academy 61, Wells 56

Conant 60, Schaumburg 42

Concord (Triopia) 79, Liberty 55

Crete-Monee 61, Kankakee 31

Cumberland 57, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Springfield Lutheran 59

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 74, Midwest Central 50

DePaul College Prep 69, St. Laurence 56

Dieterich 70, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 28

Dixon 75, Winnebago 39

Downs Tri-Valley 66, Heyworth 49

Dunlap 65, East Peoria 31

DuQuoin 54, Carterville 47

Durand 39, Forreston 38

East Alton-Wood River 50, Roxana 43

Edwardsville 45, Collinsville 42

Effingham St. Anthony 51, Brownstown – St. Elmo 31

El Paso-Gridley 57, Colfax Ridgeview 37

Eldorado 62, Fairfield 54

Elmwood 62, Rushville-Industry 51

Elverado 71, Tamms (Egyptian) 51

Evanston Township 61, Maine South 57

Fairbury Prairie Central 61, Cullom Tri-Point 40

Farmington 69, Peoria Christian 33

Fisher 78, Blue Ridge 66

Fithian Oakwood 75, Chrisman 37

Flanagan 64, Fieldcrest 56

Flora 78, Lawrenceville 71

Foreman 66, Lake View 58

Franklin (South County) 61, Jacksonville Routt 58, OT

Fremd 47, Palatine 21

Fulton 47, Rockridge 38

Galatia 71, Crab Orchard 62

Galesburg 62, East Moline United Twnship (Soph) 58

Gallatin County 53, Pope County 47

Gilman Iroquois West 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 49

Glenbard South 57, Wheaton Academy 48

Glenbard West 69, Downers North 57

Grayville 60, Sandoval 24

Greenville 71, Staunton 41

Gurnee Warren 52, Lake Forest 42

Hall 57, Stark County 30

Hamilton (West Hancock) 57, Macomb 43

Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 34

Hardin County 71, Carrier Mills 26

Harrisburg 87, West Frankfort 56

Harvest Christian Academy 64, Aurora Christian 38

Harvey Thornton 50, Thornridge 29

Herscher 57, Wilmington 46

Highland 60, Mascoutah 54, OT

Highland Park 68, Maine East 30

Hillcrest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51

Hillsboro 75, Pana 63

Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 51

Hinsdale South 75, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57

Homewood-Flossmoor 78, Lincoln-Way East 63

Hoopeston Area High School 59, Westville 43

Indian Creek 54, LaMoille 44

Johnsburg 86, Marengo 65

Joliet Catholic 63, Woodstock Marian 50

Joliet Central 51, Minooka 36

Joliet West 42, Plainfield South 26

Joppa 65, Fulton City, Ky. 49

Juarez 62, Spry Community 47

Kewanee 68, Monmouth-Roseville 62

Lake Zurich 67, Zion Benton 61

Lanark Eastland 62, Galena 42

Larkin 58, Geneva 46

Lebanon 37, Dupo 29

Lemont 59, Argo 40

LeRoy 51, Eureka 50

Lewistown 78, Peoria Heights (Quest) 48

Libertyville 63, Waukegan 55

Lincoln 63, Effingham 43

Lincoln Park 77, Von Steuben 53

Lincoln Way Central 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Niles Notre Dame 41

Lisle 70, Reed-Custer 66

Loyola 49, St. Francis 32

Machesney Park Harlem 69, Hononegah 59

Mahomet-Seymour 67, Taylorville 31

Maine West 48, Deerfield 40

Marist 52, Carmel 48

Marshall 57, Paris 50

Metro-East Lutheran 50, Waterloo Gibault 43

Milford 57, Armstrong 43

Moline 63, Rock Island 62, OT

Momence 100, Grant Park 74

Morton 43, Bartonville (Limestone) 38

Mounds Meridian 75, Cobden 59

Mt. Pulaski 89, Edinburg (Coop) BK 57

Mt. Zion 70, Mattoon 38

Mulberry Grove 65, Bunker Hill 43

Mundelein 69, Stevenson 64

Murphysboro 61, Massac County 47

Naperville Central 62, Metea Valley 41

Naperville Neuqua Valley 53, Waubonsie Valley 46

Naperville North 57, Wheaton North 55

Nashville 61, Anna-Jonesboro 36

Neoga 44, Sullivan 33

New Berlin 62, Athens 57

Newark 79, Hinckley-Big Rock 57

Newton 63, North Clay 28

Niles North 60, Glenbrook South 48

Normal Community 59, Champaign Centennial 39

Normal University 59, Jacksonville 51

Normal West 49, Bloomington 43

North-Mac 56, Carrollton 49

O’Fallon 53, Granite City 34

Oak Park River Forest 57, Lyons 50

Oblong 48, Cisne 34

Okaw Valley 48, Shiloh 38

Okaw Valley 48, Tri-County 38

Okawville 82, Trico 39

Orr 91, Prosser 69

Ottawa 53, Sycamore 36

Ottawa Marquette 64, Woodland 42

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Clifton Central 41

Payson Seymour 69, Mendon Unity 30

Pearl City 58, Warren 42

Pekin 54, Canton 37

Peoria Manual 75, Urbana 73

Piasa Southwestern 57, Carlinville 38

Pinckneyville 71, Sparta 25

Plainfield East 63, Plainfield Central 45

Plainfield North 66, Oswego 55

Princeton 64, St. Bede 47

Prophetstown 46, Morrison 32

Prospect 60, Hersey 32

Providence 58, St. Rita 55

Proviso East 65, Downers South 57

Quincy 68, Rock Island Alleman 50

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Breese Mater Dei 57

Red Hill 61, Olney (Richland County) 55

Rich East 85, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72

Riverside-Brookfield 57, Illiana Christian 38

Riverton 46, Pittsfield 27

Roanoke-Benson 38, Putnam County 29

Rockford Auburn 62, Rockford Guilford 52

Rockford Boylan 56, Rockford Jefferson 54

Rockford East 71, Belvidere North 58

Rockford Lutheran 82, Oregon 50

Romeoville 72, Oswego East 65

S. Newton, Ind. 33, Dwight 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Rochester 37

Sandburg 66, Stagg 64

Sandwich 53, Coal City 45

Schurz 61, Payton 48

Senn 82, Rickover Naval 36

Serena 71, Earlville-Leland 46

Sesser-Valier 62, Chester 48

Shelbyville 65, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56

Shepard 69, Tinley Park 53

South Beloit 67, Christian Liberty Academy 49

South Fulton 46, Knoxville 43

Springfield Calvary 72, Greenview 39

Springfield Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 45

Springfield Southeast 68, Decatur MacArthur 62

St. Charles East 80, Elgin 37

St. Edward 43, Ridgewood 41

St. Patrick 54, Nazareth 33

St. Viator 62, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60

Stanford Olympia 72, Pontiac 65

Steeleville 60, Marissa 32

Steinmetz 48, Amundsen 47

Sterling 62, Morris 43

Streator 55, Manteno 54

Thornton Fractional North 43, Oak Lawn Community 42

Tolono Unity 54, Arcola 32

Triad 56, Waterloo 53

Urbana University 54, Tuscola 35

Valmeyer 62, New Athens 44

Vandalia 72, Gillespie 32

Vienna 57, Zeigler-Royalton 32

Vincennes, Ind. 44, Mt. Carmel 31

Washington 46, Metamora 42

Watseka (coop) 64, St. Anne 46

West Prairie 43, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 40

Westchester St. Joseph 55, Leo 53

Westmont 74, Plano 42

Wheaton Warrenville South 65, Glenbard North 37

Whitney Young 63, Farragut 54

Williamsville 72, Pleasant Plains 70, 4OT

Willowbrook 80, Addison Trail 38

Winchester (West Central) 75, Jacksonville ISD 28

Woodlawn 62, Odin 42

Macon County Tournament
Third Place

Macon Meridian 54, Warrensburg-Latham 50

Championship

Decatur St. Teresa 54, Moweaqua Central A&M 42

North Greene Tournament

Calhoun 47, Barry (Western) 51

Brussels 49, Griggsville-Perry 35

Fifth Place

Pleasant Hill 57, Greenfield 55

Championship

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 65, North Greene 62, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Algonquin (Jacobs) 57, Cary-Grove 47

Antioch 46, Round Lake 37

Ashton-Franklin Center 36, Amboy 30

Aurora (West Aurora) 37, Aurora (East) 21

Beecher 44, Donovan 19

Bowen 36, Air Force Academy 10

Burlington Central 50, Marengo 39

Canton 55, Pekin 42

Conant 38, Schaumburg 33

Crystal Lake Central 54, Crystal Lake South 33

Dunlap 65, East Peoria 31

Durand 43, Dakota 40

Dwight 63, S. Newton, Ind. 51

Evergreen Park 55, Tinley Park 26

Forreston 55, Polo 30

Freeport (Aquin) 57, Pecatonica 39

Freeport 45, Belvidere 43

Fulton City, Ky. 55, Joppa 15

Galena 72, Orangeville 28

Geneseo 67, Rochelle 55

Geneva 49, St. Charles North 28

Grant 65, North Chicago 13

Grayslake Central 46, Lakes Community 36

Grayslake North 43, Wauconda 39, OT

Harper 30, Robeson 10

Harvest Christian Academy 64, Aurora Christian 38

Highland Park 58, Maine East 31

Holy Trinity 22, Woodlands Academy 20

Hononegah 53, Machesney Park Harlem 39

Huntley 32, Hampshire 24

Indian Creek 53, LaMoille 41

Johnsburg 51, Woodstock 43

Joliet West 61, Plainfield South 36

Lake Forest 39, Gurnee Warren 31

Lake Forest Academy 50, Willows 28

Lake Zurich 37, Zion Benton 21

Lemont 49, Oak Lawn Community 42

Libertyville 64, Waukegan 49

Maine South 57, Evanston Township 49

Maine West 59, Deerfield 23

McHenry 53, Dundee-Crown 45

Milledgeville 42, Morrison 30

Morgan Park 58, Phillips 46

Morgan Park Academy 59, Cristo Rey 15

Morris 57, DeKalb 45

Morton 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 34

New Trier 63, Niles West 40

Newark 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 22

Oswego East 56, Romeoville 36

Plainfield East 45, Plainfield Central 29

Plainfield North 48, Oswego 44

Prospect 44, Hersey 42

Putnam County 49, Mendota 39

Richmond-Burton 69, Woodstock North 54

Rockford Auburn 64, Rockford Guilford 47

Rockford Boylan 56, Rockford Jefferson 53

Rockford East 64, Belvidere North 48

Rolling Meadows 63, Elk Grove 43

Senn 2, Kelly 0

Serena 56, Earlville-Leland 48

Simeon 71, Brooks Academy 38

St. Charles East 62, Elgin 33

Stevenson 51, Mundelein 20

Sycamore 45, Kaneland 42

Taft 57, Leyden 45

Vienna 71, Zeigler-Royalton 21

Washington 42, Metamora 21

Westminster Christian 43, Rockford Keith 23

Wheeling 50, Buffalo Grove 42

Woodstock Marian 44, Joliet Catholic 33

