Friday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aliquippa 47, Sharon 44
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64, Moniteau 49
Ambridge 70, Hopewell 64
Apollo-Ridge 76, Winchester Thurston 67
Armstrong 42, Burrell 41
Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 38
Belle Vernon 35, South Fayette 33
Bellwood-Antis 77, Claysburg-Kimmel 53
Bethel Park 69, Peters Township 56
Brockway 58, Cameron County 42
Burgettstown 75, Southmoreland 53
Butler 78, North Hills 66
California 75, Jefferson-Morgan 45
Cambridge Springs 74, Jamestown 48
Camp Hill 54, West Perry 50
Canon-McMillan 78, Upper St. Clair 66
Cedar Cliff 66, Mechanicsburg 44
Central Cambria 91, Bedford 66
Central Columbia 75, South Williamsport 53
Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 55
Chartiers-Houston 61, Clairton 56
Chestnut Ridge 60, Southern Fulton 42
Christian School of York 64, Lancaster Mennonite 44
Clarion 77, Venango 46
Clarion-Limestone 89, Forest Area 29
Conneaut, Ohio 39, Seneca 36
Connellsville 55, Baldwin 48
Cornell 45, Rochester 30
Corry 57, Meadville 41
Coudersport 81, Bradford 46
Cumberland Valley 60, Central Dauphin 48
Curwensville 61, Moshannon Valley 49
Delco Christian 67, Chester Charter 37
Delone 78, Biglerville 19
Derry 63, Yough 33
Dobbins 47, Germantown Friends 42
Elizabeth Forward 79, Waynesburg Central 73
Elk County Catholic 67, Brookville 45
Emmaus 53, Northampton 47
Engineering And Science 49, Sayre 36
Ephrata 61, Elizabethtown 48
Episcopal, Va. 82, Westtown 62
Erie Cathedral Prep 78, Warren 43
Erie First Christian Academy 76, Titusville 62
Erie McDowell 68, Conneaut Area 35
Fairview 51, Girard 35
Faith Christian Academy 71, Calvary Baptist 10
Fort Cherry 65, Carmichaels 56
Franklin 66, Rocky Grove 50
Franklin Learning Center 69, Parkway Center City 66
Frazier 57, Bentworth 56
Garden Spot 55, Cocalico 48
George Jr. Republic 63, Wilmington 55
Glen Mills 47, Philadelphia Central 29
Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Springdale 48
Harbor Creek 43, North East 41
Harrisburg Academy 43, Belleville Mennonite 20
Hempfield 65, Conestoga Valley 44
Hempfield Area 46, Fox Chapel 44
Hershey 68, Lower Dauphin 60
High School of the Future 73, Olney Charter 66
Holy Ghost Prep 61, MaST Charter 29
Holy Redeemer 51, Scranton Holy Cross 50
Huntingdon 85, Clearfield 62
Indiana 67, Deer Lakes 43
Iroquois 52, Commodore Perry 50
Jeannette 67, Summit Academy 37
Jersey Shore 60, Bellefonte 56
Kennedy Catholic 92, Maplewood 37
Keystone 56, Karns City 47
Lancaster Catholic 60, ELCO 55
Lancaster Mennonite 67, Columbia 58
LaSalle 68, Reading 45
Laurel 74, Northgate 40
Leechburg 47, Riverview 37
Littlestown 54, Hanover 37
Lower Moreland 62, Upper Moreland 41
Manheim Township 75, Lebanon 40
Mars 79, Knoch 52
McGuffey 66, Keystone Oaks 62
McKeesport 69, Laurel Highlands 65
Meadowbrook Christian 75, New Covenant 36
Mid Valley 47, North Pocono 29
Mifflinburg 75, Shikellamy 63
Millville 45, Sullivan County 40
Milton Hershey 83, Middletown 71
Minersville 51, Shenandoah Valley 35
Motivation 62, SLA Beeber 60
Mount Carmel 69, Southern Columbia 42
Mount Lebanon 77, Pine-Richland 57
Muncy 85, Bucktail 48
Neshannock 61, Shenango 55
Neumann 89, Benton 20
New Brighton 67, Freedom 60
New Castle 54, Central Valley 35
New Hope-Solebury 76, Calvary Christian 60
Newport 48, Midd-West 25
North Clarion 74, Cranberry 50
Northern Bedford 53, Forbes Road 51
Northern Lebanon 63, Annville-Cleona 59
Northumberland Christian 66, Sunbury Christian 25
Norwin 53, Brashear 44
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 72, Bishop Canevin 32
Penn Cambria 60, Greater Johnstown 54
Penn Hills 100, Plum 63
Pennridge 58, Quakertown 46
Penns Manor 69, Ferndale 65
Phil-Montgomery Christian 49, The Christian Academy 44
Philipsburg-Osceola 46, Bald Eagle Area 43
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 57, Seneca Valley 49
Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Gateway 39
Quaker Valley 74, Beaver Area 50
Richland 54, Bishop Carroll 48
Ridgway 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 32
Saegertown 50, Vision Quest 32
Scranton 69, Wyoming Valley West 58
Serra Catholic 69, Imani Christian Academy 60
Sewickley Academy 93, Sto-Rox 44
Shaler 63, North Allegheny 40
Slippery Rock 56, Reynolds 43
Smethport 54, Sheffield 37
South Allegheny 61, Charleroi 42
South Park 79, Uniontown 69
South Side 77, Bethlehem Center 63
South Side 77, Bethlehem Center 63
Southern Huntingdon 58, McConnellsburg 39
St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Berks Catholic 25
State College 89, Harrisburg 83
Susquehanna Township 64, Palmyra 19
Thomas Jefferson 51, Ringgold 31
Trinity 58, Albert Gallatin 38
Tunkhannock 90, Montrose 49
Tussey Mountain 62, Fannett-Metal 52, OT
Tyrone 56, Central Martinsburg 53
Union 49, Redbank Valley 46
Union Area 64, Avonworth 42
United 76, Glendale 66
Valley 65, Freeport 55
Vincentian Academy 97, Pittsburgh Holy Family 78
Washington 53, Brownsville 39
West Allegheny 67, Hampton 65
West Branch 75, Harmony 61
West Scranton 52, Pittston Area 40
Western Beaver 59, Quigley Catholic 38
Westmont Hilltop 66, Cambria Heights 65
Woodland Hills 84, Greater Latrobe 79
Wyoming Seminary 72, Susquehanna 32
York 55, Cedar Crest 48
|Germantown Academy Tournament
Germantown Academy 72, Palumbo 61
Philadelphia West Catholic 65, Penn Charter 57
|Hollidaysburg Tournament
Bishop Guilfoyle 79, Juniata Valley 66
Hollidaysburg 65, Hughesville 47
|KSA Classic, Orlando, Fla.
Bishop Shanahan 65, Payson, Utah 60
|Lackawanna Trail Tournament
Lakeland 74, Lake-Lehman 60
Western Wayne 53, Lackawanna Trail 30
|Lancaster Country Day Tournament
Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 20
|Lancaster Country Day Tournament
Helen Thackston vs. High Point, ccd.
|Mountain Cat Tournament
Bishop McCort 76, Ligonier Valley 54
Forest Hills 70, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 51
|Springside Chestnut Hill Tournament
Paul Robeson 83, Philadelphia Science Leadership 32
|The Hill School Tournament
Peddie, N.J. 55, Episcopal Academy 47
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jim Thorpe vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd.< to Dec 23.
Oley Valley vs. Wyomissing, ppd.
Coventry Christian vs. King’s Academy, ppd.
Wallenpaupack vs. Dunmore, ppd.< to Dec 23.
Riverside vs. Honesdale, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Northwest Area vs. Weatherly, ppd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Dover vs. Kennard-Dale, ppd.
Red Lion vs. Central York, ppd.
Susquehannock vs. Eastern York, ppd.
Northeastern vs. Dallastown Area, ppd.< to Dec 20.
Fairfield vs. York Catholic, ppd.
Bermudian Springs vs. York County Tech, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Stroudsburg vs. Parkland, ppd.
East Stroudsburg North vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.
Palmerton vs. Salisbury, ppd.
Pocono Mountain West vs. Easton, ppd.
South Western vs. New Oxford, ppd.< to Dec 18.
West York vs. Gettysburg, ppd.< to Dec 20.
Wissahickon vs. Central Bucks East, ppd.
Strath Haven vs. Penncrest, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Owen J Roberts vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.< to Jan 8.
Upper Perkiomen vs. Phoenixville, ppd.
Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.< to Jan 6.
Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 55, New Foundations 7
Allderdice 55, Ringgold 52
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45, Moniteau 37
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Bethlehem Liberty 11
Apollo-Ridge 51, Carlynton 33
Archbishop Carroll 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 40
Archbishop Ryan 47, Penn Charter 40
Athens 42, North Penn-Mansfield 29
Audenried 59, Philadelphia Central 27
Bentworth 35, Jefferson-Morgan 34
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Portage Area 56
Big Spring 47, Waynesboro 20
Blairsville 38, West Shamokin 21
Boiling Springs 67, Northern York 64
Cambria Heights 52, Westmont Hilltop 50
Camp Hill 54, West Perry 27
Carrick 61, Monessen 45
Cedar Cliff 59, Mechanicsburg 52
Central Cambria 58, Bedford 31
Central Dauphin East 42, Chambersburg 39
Central Martinsburg 54, Tyrone 43
Chartiers Valley 63, Seton-LaSalle 32
Christian School of York 74, Lancaster Mennonite 29
Conestoga Valley 48, Hempfield 28
Cowanesque Valley 46, Wyalusing 32
Cumberland Valley 50, Central Dauphin 26
Delone 78, Biglerville 19
Dobbins 51, Philadelphia George Washington 48
East Juniata 30, Newport 22
Edison 47, Swenson 30
Elk County Catholic 46, Brookville 25
Ellis School 40, Imani Christian Academy 35
Elwood City Riverside 69, Aliquippa 39
Episcopal Academy 43, Bishop Shanahan 33
Fels 40, Strawberry Mansion 21
Forest Area 36, Clarion-Limestone 35
Franklin 54, Union City 28
Freeport 54, Indiana 34
Freire Charter 42, Gratz 32
Garden Spot 62, Cocalico 34
Hanover 36, Littlestown 24
Harrisburg 49, State College 37
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 60, Red Land 16
Hempfield Area 46, Fox Chapel 44
Homer-Center 55, Northern Cambria 22
Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32
Johnsonburg 59, Cameron County 20
Juniata Valley 70, Moshannon Valley 31
Kane Area 41, Ridgway 32
Karns City 51, Keystone 46
Lampeter-Strasburg 60, Donegal 32
Lancaster Catholic 60, ELCO 45
Lebanon Catholic 71, Pequea Valley 53
Lehighton 49, Northwestern Lehigh 45
Ligonier Valley 68, Purchase Line 39
Line Mountain 52, Halifax 31
Lower Dauphin 54, Hershey 47
Lower Moreland 38, Upper Moreland 35
Manheim Township 61, Elizabethtown 46
Marion Center 38, United 19
Mars 38, Kiski Area 27
Mastery Charter North 84, Engineering And Science 47
Mastery Charter South 55, High School of the Future 36
Meyersdale 51, Ferndale 22
Midd-West 48, Greenwood 41
Middletown 44, Milton Hershey 42
Mifflin County 83, Carlisle 31
Mount Union 56, Glendale 44
Nazareth Area 47, Allentown Dieruff 16
Neumann 32, Muncy 28
North Clarion 50, Cranberry 46, OT
North Penn/Liberty 49, Troy 37
North Pocono 45, Pittston Area 33
Northampton 71, Emmaus 53
Northeast Bradford 52, Towanda 32
Northern Lebanon 63, Annville-Cleona 59
Northwestern 64, Titusville 13
Oil City 58, Corry 49
Olney Charter 47, Franklin Towne Charter 36
Otto-Eldred 57, Sheffield 11
Overbrook 65, Philadelphia Science Leadership 48
Palmyra 33, Susquehanna Township 30
Palumbo 41, Bodine 22
Penn Manor 49, Warwick 39
Penn-Trafford 45, Franklin Regional 39
Pennridge 49, Quakertown 21
Penns Manor 80, Saltsburg 53
Penns Valley 58, Bellefonte 23
Philadelphia Academy Charter 48, Parkway Center City 34
Philadelphia MC&S 39, Frankford 25
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Lakeview 46
Portville, N.Y. 50, Oswayo 33
Prep Charter 39, Philadelphia Northeast 34
Riverside 60, Lackawanna Trail 32
Roxborough 47, Parkway West 34
Sankofa Freedom 58, Franklin Learning Center 19
Scranton 56, Elk Lake 25
Shade 34, Conemaugh Township 32
Sharpsville 56, Conneaut Area 12
Shikellamy 38, Lourdes Regional 29
South Park 69, Uniontown 51
South Philadelphia 52, Sayre 22
St. Marys 33, Clarion 24
Stuart Country Day, N.J. 45, New Hope-Solebury 19
The Hill School 41, St. Andrew’s, Md. 32
Thomas Jefferson 67, Steel Valley 29
Tunkhannock 37, Montrose 19
Union 53, Redbank Valley 51
Upper Darby 52, Haverford 32
Upper Dauphin 41, Susquenita 38
Valley View 45, Old Forge 40
Wellsboro 63, Sayre Area 42
West Greene 54, Washington 45
West Mifflin 46, Butler 38
West Philadelphia 36, Rush 33
West Scranton 48, Carbondale 35
Westinghouse 48, Farrell 42
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 39, Wilkes-Barre GAR 34
Williamsburg 50, West Branch 43
Williamson 40, Canton 35
Windber 48, Rockwood 20
|Germantown Academy Tournament
Archbishop Ryan 47, Penn Charter 40
Germantown Academy 57, Pennington, N.J. 52
|Lancaster Country Day Tournament
Lancaster Country Day 42, Veritas Academy 22
York Country Day vs. High Point, ppd.
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Salisbury vs. Palmerton, ppd.
Catasauqua vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Pleasant Valley vs. Whitehall, ppd.
MMI Prep vs. Lincoln Leadership, ppd.
York Catholic vs. Fairfield, ppd.< to Dec 16.
New Oxford vs. South Western, ppd.< to Dec 18.
Solanco vs. Manheim Central, ppd.< to Jan 27.
Lower Merion vs. Garnet Valley, ppd.< to Dec 23.
Hallahan vs. Archbishop Wood, ppd.
Marple Newtown vs. Springfield Delco, ppd.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Central Bucks South, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Central Bucks East vs. Council Rock South, ppd.
Spring-Ford vs. Norristown, ppd.< to Jan 6.
Strath Haven vs. Penncrest, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Gwynedd Mercy vs. Villa Maria Academy, ppd.
Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.
McGuffey vs. Carlynton, ppd.
Erie vs. McKeesport, ppd.
Perkiomen Valley vs. Owen J Roberts, ppd.
Upper Merion vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Phoenixville vs. Upper Perkiomen, ppd.
Fleetwood vs. Twin Valley, ppd.< to Dec 18.
Blue Mountain vs. Conrad Weiser, ppd.
Wallenpaupack vs. Dunmore, ppd.< to Dec 20.
Lakeland vs. Honesdale, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Allentown Allen vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.
Easton vs. Pocono Mountain West, ppd.
Parkland vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.
Susquehanna vs. Nanticoke Area, ppd.< to Jan 6.
Kennard-Dale vs. Dover, ppd.
Susquehannock vs. Eastern York, ppd.
York Suburban vs. Northeastern, ppd.< to Dec 16.
Central York vs. Red Lion, ppd.
York vs. Spring Grove, ppd.
Gettysburg vs. West York, ppd.< to Jan 2.