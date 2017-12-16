Friday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aliquippa 47, Sharon 44

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64, Moniteau 49

Ambridge 70, Hopewell 64

Apollo-Ridge 76, Winchester Thurston 67

Armstrong 42, Burrell 41

Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 38

Belle Vernon 35, South Fayette 33

Bellwood-Antis 77, Claysburg-Kimmel 53

Bethel Park 69, Peters Township 56

Brockway 58, Cameron County 42

Burgettstown 75, Southmoreland 53

Butler 78, North Hills 66

California 75, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Cambridge Springs 74, Jamestown 48

Camp Hill 54, West Perry 50

Canon-McMillan 78, Upper St. Clair 66

Cedar Cliff 66, Mechanicsburg 44

Central Cambria 91, Bedford 66

Central Columbia 75, South Williamsport 53

Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 55

Chartiers-Houston 61, Clairton 56

Chestnut Ridge 60, Southern Fulton 42

Christian School of York 64, Lancaster Mennonite 44

Clarion 77, Venango 46

Clarion-Limestone 89, Forest Area 29

Conneaut, Ohio 39, Seneca 36

Connellsville 55, Baldwin 48

Cornell 45, Rochester 30

Corry 57, Meadville 41

Coudersport 81, Bradford 46

Cumberland Valley 60, Central Dauphin 48

Curwensville 61, Moshannon Valley 49

Delco Christian 67, Chester Charter 37

Delone 78, Biglerville 19

Derry 63, Yough 33

Dobbins 47, Germantown Friends 42

Elizabeth Forward 79, Waynesburg Central 73

Elk County Catholic 67, Brookville 45

Emmaus 53, Northampton 47

Engineering And Science 49, Sayre 36

Ephrata 61, Elizabethtown 48

Episcopal, Va. 82, Westtown 62

Erie Cathedral Prep 78, Warren 43

Erie First Christian Academy 76, Titusville 62

Erie McDowell 68, Conneaut Area 35

Fairview 51, Girard 35

Faith Christian Academy 71, Calvary Baptist 10

Fort Cherry 65, Carmichaels 56

Franklin 66, Rocky Grove 50

Franklin Learning Center 69, Parkway Center City 66

Frazier 57, Bentworth 56

Garden Spot 55, Cocalico 48

George Jr. Republic 63, Wilmington 55

Glen Mills 47, Philadelphia Central 29

Greensburg Central Catholic 60, Springdale 48

Harbor Creek 43, North East 41

Harrisburg Academy 43, Belleville Mennonite 20

Hempfield 65, Conestoga Valley 44

Hempfield Area 46, Fox Chapel 44

Hershey 68, Lower Dauphin 60

High School of the Future 73, Olney Charter 66

Holy Ghost Prep 61, MaST Charter 29

Holy Redeemer 51, Scranton Holy Cross 50

Huntingdon 85, Clearfield 62

Indiana 67, Deer Lakes 43

Iroquois 52, Commodore Perry 50

Jeannette 67, Summit Academy 37

Jersey Shore 60, Bellefonte 56

Kennedy Catholic 92, Maplewood 37

Keystone 56, Karns City 47

Lancaster Catholic 60, ELCO 55

Lancaster Mennonite 67, Columbia 58

LaSalle 68, Reading 45

Laurel 74, Northgate 40

Leechburg 47, Riverview 37

Littlestown 54, Hanover 37

Lower Moreland 62, Upper Moreland 41

Manheim Township 75, Lebanon 40

Mars 79, Knoch 52

McGuffey 66, Keystone Oaks 62

McKeesport 69, Laurel Highlands 65

Meadowbrook Christian 75, New Covenant 36

Mid Valley 47, North Pocono 29

Mifflinburg 75, Shikellamy 63

Millville 45, Sullivan County 40

Milton Hershey 83, Middletown 71

Minersville 51, Shenandoah Valley 35

Motivation 62, SLA Beeber 60

Mount Carmel 69, Southern Columbia 42

Mount Lebanon 77, Pine-Richland 57

Muncy 85, Bucktail 48

Neshannock 61, Shenango 55

Neumann 89, Benton 20

New Brighton 67, Freedom 60

New Castle 54, Central Valley 35

New Hope-Solebury 76, Calvary Christian 60

Newport 48, Midd-West 25

North Clarion 74, Cranberry 50

Northern Bedford 53, Forbes Road 51

Northern Lebanon 63, Annville-Cleona 59

Northumberland Christian 66, Sunbury Christian 25

Norwin 53, Brashear 44

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 72, Bishop Canevin 32

Penn Cambria 60, Greater Johnstown 54

Penn Hills 100, Plum 63

Pennridge 58, Quakertown 46

Penns Manor 69, Ferndale 65

Phil-Montgomery Christian 49, The Christian Academy 44

Philipsburg-Osceola 46, Bald Eagle Area 43

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 57, Seneca Valley 49

Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Gateway 39

Quaker Valley 74, Beaver Area 50

Richland 54, Bishop Carroll 48

Ridgway 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 32

Saegertown 50, Vision Quest 32

Scranton 69, Wyoming Valley West 58

Serra Catholic 69, Imani Christian Academy 60

Sewickley Academy 93, Sto-Rox 44

Shaler 63, North Allegheny 40

Slippery Rock 56, Reynolds 43

Smethport 54, Sheffield 37

South Allegheny 61, Charleroi 42

South Park 79, Uniontown 69

South Side 77, Bethlehem Center 63

South Side 77, Bethlehem Center 63

Southern Huntingdon 58, McConnellsburg 39

St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Berks Catholic 25

State College 89, Harrisburg 83

Susquehanna Township 64, Palmyra 19

Thomas Jefferson 51, Ringgold 31

Trinity 58, Albert Gallatin 38

Tunkhannock 90, Montrose 49

Tussey Mountain 62, Fannett-Metal 52, OT

Tyrone 56, Central Martinsburg 53

Union 49, Redbank Valley 46

Union Area 64, Avonworth 42

United 76, Glendale 66

Valley 65, Freeport 55

Vincentian Academy 97, Pittsburgh Holy Family 78

Washington 53, Brownsville 39

West Allegheny 67, Hampton 65

West Branch 75, Harmony 61

West Scranton 52, Pittston Area 40

Western Beaver 59, Quigley Catholic 38

Westmont Hilltop 66, Cambria Heights 65

Woodland Hills 84, Greater Latrobe 79

Wyoming Seminary 72, Susquehanna 32

York 55, Cedar Crest 48

Germantown Academy Tournament

Germantown Academy 72, Palumbo 61

Philadelphia West Catholic 65, Penn Charter 57

Hollidaysburg Tournament

Bishop Guilfoyle 79, Juniata Valley 66

Hollidaysburg 65, Hughesville 47

KSA Classic, Orlando, Fla.

Bishop Shanahan 65, Payson, Utah 60

Lackawanna Trail Tournament

Lakeland 74, Lake-Lehman 60

Western Wayne 53, Lackawanna Trail 30

Lancaster Country Day Tournament

Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 20

Lancaster Country Day Tournament

Helen Thackston vs. High Point, ccd.

Mountain Cat Tournament

Bishop McCort 76, Ligonier Valley 54

Forest Hills 70, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 51

Springside Chestnut Hill Tournament

Paul Robeson 83, Philadelphia Science Leadership 32

The Hill School Tournament

Peddie, N.J. 55, Episcopal Academy 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jim Thorpe vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd.< to Dec 23.

Oley Valley vs. Wyomissing, ppd.

Coventry Christian vs. King’s Academy, ppd.

Wallenpaupack vs. Dunmore, ppd.< to Dec 23.

Riverside vs. Honesdale, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Northwest Area vs. Weatherly, ppd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Dover vs. Kennard-Dale, ppd.

Red Lion vs. Central York, ppd.

Susquehannock vs. Eastern York, ppd.

Northeastern vs. Dallastown Area, ppd.< to Dec 20.

Fairfield vs. York Catholic, ppd.

Bermudian Springs vs. York County Tech, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Stroudsburg vs. Parkland, ppd.

East Stroudsburg North vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.

Palmerton vs. Salisbury, ppd.

Pocono Mountain West vs. Easton, ppd.

South Western vs. New Oxford, ppd.< to Dec 18.

West York vs. Gettysburg, ppd.< to Dec 20.

Wissahickon vs. Central Bucks East, ppd.

Strath Haven vs. Penncrest, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Owen J Roberts vs. Perkiomen Valley, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Phoenixville, ppd.

Norristown vs. Spring-Ford, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 55, New Foundations 7

Allderdice 55, Ringgold 52

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45, Moniteau 37

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Bethlehem Liberty 11

Apollo-Ridge 51, Carlynton 33

Archbishop Carroll 55, Philadelphia West Catholic 40

Archbishop Ryan 47, Penn Charter 40

Athens 42, North Penn-Mansfield 29

Audenried 59, Philadelphia Central 27

Bentworth 35, Jefferson-Morgan 34

Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Portage Area 56

Big Spring 47, Waynesboro 20

Blairsville 38, West Shamokin 21

Boiling Springs 67, Northern York 64

Cambria Heights 52, Westmont Hilltop 50

Camp Hill 54, West Perry 27

Carrick 61, Monessen 45

Cedar Cliff 59, Mechanicsburg 52

Central Cambria 58, Bedford 31

Central Dauphin East 42, Chambersburg 39

Central Martinsburg 54, Tyrone 43

Chartiers Valley 63, Seton-LaSalle 32

Christian School of York 74, Lancaster Mennonite 29

Conestoga Valley 48, Hempfield 28

Cowanesque Valley 46, Wyalusing 32

Cumberland Valley 50, Central Dauphin 26

Delone 78, Biglerville 19

Dobbins 51, Philadelphia George Washington 48

East Juniata 30, Newport 22

Edison 47, Swenson 30

Elk County Catholic 46, Brookville 25

Ellis School 40, Imani Christian Academy 35

Elwood City Riverside 69, Aliquippa 39

Episcopal Academy 43, Bishop Shanahan 33

Fels 40, Strawberry Mansion 21

Forest Area 36, Clarion-Limestone 35

Franklin 54, Union City 28

Freeport 54, Indiana 34

Freire Charter 42, Gratz 32

Garden Spot 62, Cocalico 34

Hanover 36, Littlestown 24

Harrisburg 49, State College 37

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 60, Red Land 16

Hempfield Area 46, Fox Chapel 44

Homer-Center 55, Northern Cambria 22

Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32

Johnsonburg 59, Cameron County 20

Juniata Valley 70, Moshannon Valley 31

Kane Area 41, Ridgway 32

Karns City 51, Keystone 46

Lampeter-Strasburg 60, Donegal 32

Lancaster Catholic 60, ELCO 45

Lebanon Catholic 71, Pequea Valley 53

Lehighton 49, Northwestern Lehigh 45

Ligonier Valley 68, Purchase Line 39

Line Mountain 52, Halifax 31

Lower Dauphin 54, Hershey 47

Lower Moreland 38, Upper Moreland 35

Manheim Township 61, Elizabethtown 46

Marion Center 38, United 19

Mars 38, Kiski Area 27

Mastery Charter North 84, Engineering And Science 47

Mastery Charter South 55, High School of the Future 36

Meyersdale 51, Ferndale 22

Midd-West 48, Greenwood 41

Middletown 44, Milton Hershey 42

Mifflin County 83, Carlisle 31

Mount Union 56, Glendale 44

Nazareth Area 47, Allentown Dieruff 16

Neumann 32, Muncy 28

North Clarion 50, Cranberry 46, OT

North Penn/Liberty 49, Troy 37

North Pocono 45, Pittston Area 33

Northampton 71, Emmaus 53

Northeast Bradford 52, Towanda 32

Northern Lebanon 63, Annville-Cleona 59

Northwestern 64, Titusville 13

Oil City 58, Corry 49

Olney Charter 47, Franklin Towne Charter 36

Otto-Eldred 57, Sheffield 11

Overbrook 65, Philadelphia Science Leadership 48

Palmyra 33, Susquehanna Township 30

Palumbo 41, Bodine 22

Penn Manor 49, Warwick 39

Penn-Trafford 45, Franklin Regional 39

Pennridge 49, Quakertown 21

Penns Manor 80, Saltsburg 53

Penns Valley 58, Bellefonte 23

Philadelphia Academy Charter 48, Parkway Center City 34

Philadelphia MC&S 39, Frankford 25

Pittsburgh Obama 61, Lakeview 46

Portville, N.Y. 50, Oswayo 33

Prep Charter 39, Philadelphia Northeast 34

Riverside 60, Lackawanna Trail 32

Roxborough 47, Parkway West 34

Sankofa Freedom 58, Franklin Learning Center 19

Scranton 56, Elk Lake 25

Shade 34, Conemaugh Township 32

Sharpsville 56, Conneaut Area 12

Shikellamy 38, Lourdes Regional 29

South Park 69, Uniontown 51

South Philadelphia 52, Sayre 22

St. Marys 33, Clarion 24

Stuart Country Day, N.J. 45, New Hope-Solebury 19

The Hill School 41, St. Andrew’s, Md. 32

Thomas Jefferson 67, Steel Valley 29

Tunkhannock 37, Montrose 19

Union 53, Redbank Valley 51

Upper Darby 52, Haverford 32

Upper Dauphin 41, Susquenita 38

Valley View 45, Old Forge 40

Wellsboro 63, Sayre Area 42

West Greene 54, Washington 45

West Mifflin 46, Butler 38

West Philadelphia 36, Rush 33

West Scranton 48, Carbondale 35

Westinghouse 48, Farrell 42

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 39, Wilkes-Barre GAR 34

Williamsburg 50, West Branch 43

Williamson 40, Canton 35

Windber 48, Rockwood 20

Germantown Academy Tournament

Archbishop Ryan 47, Penn Charter 40

Germantown Academy 57, Pennington, N.J. 52

Lancaster Country Day Tournament

Lancaster Country Day 42, Veritas Academy 22

York Country Day vs. High Point, ppd.

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Salisbury vs. Palmerton, ppd.

Catasauqua vs. Southern Lehigh, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Pleasant Valley vs. Whitehall, ppd.

MMI Prep vs. Lincoln Leadership, ppd.

York Catholic vs. Fairfield, ppd.< to Dec 16.

New Oxford vs. South Western, ppd.< to Dec 18.

Solanco vs. Manheim Central, ppd.< to Jan 27.

Lower Merion vs. Garnet Valley, ppd.< to Dec 23.

Hallahan vs. Archbishop Wood, ppd.

Marple Newtown vs. Springfield Delco, ppd.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Central Bucks South, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Central Bucks East vs. Council Rock South, ppd.

Spring-Ford vs. Norristown, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Strath Haven vs. Penncrest, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Gwynedd Mercy vs. Villa Maria Academy, ppd.

Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. Valley Forge Baptist, ppd.

McGuffey vs. Carlynton, ppd.

Erie vs. McKeesport, ppd.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Owen J Roberts, ppd.

Upper Merion vs. Pottsgrove, ppd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Phoenixville vs. Upper Perkiomen, ppd.

Fleetwood vs. Twin Valley, ppd.< to Dec 18.

Blue Mountain vs. Conrad Weiser, ppd.

Wallenpaupack vs. Dunmore, ppd.< to Dec 20.

Lakeland vs. Honesdale, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Allentown Allen vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.

Easton vs. Pocono Mountain West, ppd.

Parkland vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.

Susquehanna vs. Nanticoke Area, ppd.< to Jan 6.

Kennard-Dale vs. Dover, ppd.

Susquehannock vs. Eastern York, ppd.

York Suburban vs. Northeastern, ppd.< to Dec 16.

Central York vs. Red Lion, ppd.

York vs. Spring Grove, ppd.

Gettysburg vs. West York, ppd.< to Jan 2.