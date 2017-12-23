Friday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 62, Overbrook 61
Abington Heights 55, Riverside 20
Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44
Allentown Central Catholic 53, Emmaus 41
Ambridge 61, Beaver Falls 52
Audenried 79, Sayre 31
Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40
Bangor 66, Wilson 36
Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg Central 60
Berlin-Brothersvalley 93, Chestnut Ridge 77
Berwick 64, Central Columbia 55
Bethlehem Catholic 72, Easton 64
Bethlehem Center 52, Charleroi 49
Bethlehem Freedom 82, Southern Lehigh 55
Biglerville 51, Bermudian Springs 33
Bishop Carroll 52, Westmont Hilltop 42
Bishop Guilfoyle 87, Bedford 65
Bishop McCort 64, Cambria Heights 43
Bishop Shanahan 75, Upper Merion 41
Blacklick 75, Meyersdale 33
Boiling Springs 61, Cumberland Valley 58
Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50
Cambridge Springs 76, Youngsville 34
Canisius, N.Y. 71, Erie Cathedral Prep 54
Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52
Central Bucks East 45, Souderton 40
Central Bucks South 67, Pennridge 59
Central Bucks West 67, North Penn 51
Central Valley 61, Quaker Valley 43
Central York 81, York 77
Chartiers-Houston 71, California 59
Cocalico 41, Palmyra 31
Columbia-Montour 60, Columbia County Christian 39
Conestoga Valley 71, Lancaster McCaskey 70
Council Rock South 51, Council Rock North 40
Cranberry 72, Forest Area 62
Crestwood 49, Pittston Area 31
Dallas 85, Wyoming Valley West 39
Dallastown Area 47, New Oxford 41
Danville 56, Montoursville 42
Deer Lakes 64, Mount Pleasant 26
Dover 64, Susquehannock 39
Dunmore 62, Valley View 37
East Juniata 64, Benton 41
Eastern York 47, Kennard-Dale 43
Eden Christian 54, Winchester Thurston 50
Eisenhower 50, Cochranton 44
Elk County Catholic 53, Brockway 44
Episcopal Academy 69, Abraham Lincoln 66
Everett 79, Fannett-Metal 43
Fairview 63, Erie First Christian Academy 37
Fels 69, Maritime Academy 38
Forbes Road 69, Southern Huntingdon 67
Forest Hills 74, Richland 61
Fort Cherry 43, Bentworth 37
Fort Leboeuf 44, Corry 40
Franklin 66, Farrell 61
Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46
Friends Central 45, Salesianum, Del. 44
Gateway 32, Kiski Area 28
Gettysburg 63, Mifflin County 47
Girard 34, Conneaut, Ohio 32
Greater Johnstown 56, Central Cambria 48
Greater Latrobe 66, Norwin 40
Greencastle Antrim 75, Central Dauphin 42
Greenville 69, Reynolds 35
Grove City 69, Slippery Rock 29
Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50, Middletown 46, OT
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Tacony Academy 46
Hempfield 38, Warwick 36
High Point 72, Lebanon Catholic 35
Holy Redeemer 72, Wilkes-Barre GAR 62
Hughesville 71, South Williamsport 26
Indiana 53, Freeport 51
Iroquois 74, Saegertown 37
Jeannette 80, Springdale 40
Jim Thorpe 63, Lehighton 45
Johnsonburg 47, Bradford 41, 2OT
Juniata Valley 79, Mount Union 54
Karns City 60, Moniteau 42
Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83
Keystone 44, Redbank Valley 33
Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52
Lakeview 60, Sharpsville 52
Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Garden Spot 45
Lancaster Catholic 68, Columbia 51
Lebanon 44, Penn Manor 31
Lincoln Park Charter 88, Mohawk 51
Littlestown 68, Fairfield 52
Loyalsock 73, Mifflinburg 64
Manheim Township 77, Cedar Crest 71
Marian Catholic 83, Weatherly 62
Martin Luther King 65, Jefferson, N.Y. 61
McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46
McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53
Mercyhurst Prep 36, Seneca 24
Millersburg 51, Mount Calvary 47
Montour 71, Knoch 63
Moon 62, Hampton 45
Moravian Academy 55, Salisbury 41
Mount Carmel 73, Bloomsburg 48
Mount Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46
Muhlenberg 70, Waynesboro 64
Nanticoke Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 51, OT
Nazareth Area 64, Northampton 50
Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65
Neumann-Goretti 62, Haverford School 53
New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50
New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52
North Clarion 76, Clarion 73
North East 62, Northwestern 54
Northeastern 78, South Western 41
Northern Lebanon 83, Pequea Valley 45
Notre Dame-Green Pond 73, Saucon Valley 44
Old Forge 57, Shenandoah Valley 39
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 86, Northgate 33
Panther Valley 52, Mahanoy Area 35
Pen Argyl 58, Palisades 52
Penn Cambria 80, Somerset 49
Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36
Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63
Philadelphia MC&S 77, Cardinal O’Hara 66
Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46
Pittsburgh Holy Family 76, Western Beaver 66
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Freedom 41
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Wissahickon 28
Pottstown 58, Lansdale Catholic 54
Pottsville 61, Pine Grove 25
Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13
Quakertown 52, Upper Dublin 46
Reading 74, Carlisle 51
Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 48
Rocky Grove 57, Wilmington 48
Sanford, Del. 68, Chester 59
Seneca Valley 63, North Hills 51
Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
Seton-LaSalle 57, Avonworth 41
Shade 106, Conemaugh Valley 91
Shady Side Academy 63, South Allegheny 36
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57, Windber 25
Sharon 61, Oil City 30
Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52
Shikellamy 60, Central Mountain 55
Shipley 55, Gratz 45
Smyrna, Del. 65, Archbishop Ryan 53
Solanco 61, Elizabethtown 35
South Side 62, Brownsville 57
Southern Fulton 56, Tussey Mountain 36
St. Marys 83, Brookville 57
Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58
Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60
Tamaqua 64, Minersville 52
Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 46
Trinity 75, Laurel Highlands 61
Tulpehocken 69, Antietam 62
Tunkhannock 37, MMI Prep 35
Union Area 61, Cornell 55
Union City 63, Maplewood 46
Upper Perkiomen 41, Phoenixville 40
Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47
Valley 65, Yough 27
Vincentian Academy 97, Rochester 60
Warren 70, Conneaut Area 55
Washington 62, Southmoreland 44
West Branch 52, Bald Eagle Area 41
West Greene 45, Geibel Catholic 41
West Lawn Wilson 56, Cedar Cliff 50
West Middlesex 50, Mercer 35
West Scranton 59, Mid Valley 45
West York 51, York Suburban 43
Whitehall 62, Parkland 49
Williams Valley 48, Tri-Valley 38
Williamsburg 72, Claysburg-Kimmel 65
Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield Area 59
Wyoming Area 73, Northwest Area 38
York Catholic 76, Hanover 51
York County Tech 64, Delone 59
|Chick-Fil-A Classic
|Bracket 1
|Consolation Semifinal
Concord Cannon, N.C. 62, Westtown 60, OT
|Christopher Dock Tournament
Sankofa 69, Chester Charter 50
|Morgantown Tournament
Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 54, Kennedy Catholic 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Blue Ridge vs. Honesdale, ppd.
East Stroudsburg South vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.< to Dec 27.GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Allentown Central Catholic 47, Emmaus 31
Altoona 71, Greater Johnstown 31
Ambridge 40, Central Valley 39
Athens 40, Williamson 18
Audenried 51, Sayre 29
Bellwood-Antis 72, West Branch 24
Berks Catholic 58, Camp Hill Trinity 53
Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Chestnut Ridge 28
Bermudian Springs 61, Biglerville 31
Berwick 43, Central Columbia 28
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Easton 43
Bethlehem Freedom 65, Bethlehem Liberty 19
Bishop Guilfoyle 43, Bedford 37
Bishop McCort 69, Cambria Heights 57
Blairsville 74, Saltsburg 18
Brookville 48, St. Marys 33
Butler 44, North Hills 34
Carlisle 53, Northern York 49
Carlynton 55, McGuffey 40
Central Bucks West 53, North Penn 40
Central York 76, York 16
Claysburg-Kimmel 45, Williamsburg 28
Conestoga Valley 53, Lancaster McCaskey 27
Corry 51, Northwestern 50
Coudersport 78, Galeton 35
Council Rock North 60, Council Rock South 33
Dallastown Area 50, New Oxford 31
Dubois 41, Clearfield 36
Dunmore 62, Valley View 37
East Juniata 28, Bald Eagle Area 23
Elizabethtown 54, Penn Manor 44
Elk County Catholic 47, Brockway 43
Ephrata 43, Conrad Weiser 38
Fairfield 21, Littlestown 16
Gettysburg 41, Northeastern 34
Gratz 40, Strawberry Mansion 28
Greater Latrobe 60, Norwin 45
Harbor Creek 54, Warren 24
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Middletown 38
Homer-Center 74, United 48
Jenkintown 54, Springside Chestnut Hill 47
Johnsonburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 23
Juniata 46, Greenwood 31
Juniata Valley 64, Mount Union 18
Kennard-Dale 56, Eastern York 47
Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Garden Spot 26
Lancaster Catholic 71, Columbia 22
Lebanon Catholic 77, High Point 16
Manheim Township 58, Cedar Crest 42
Mapletown 46, Hundred, W.Va. 19
Mars 61, Plum 29
Meadville 40, Fairview 31
Mid Valley 43, West Scranton 31
Mifflin County 67, Williamsport 32
Moniteau 38, Karns City 32
Moravian Academy 58, Salisbury 52
Moshannon Valley 52, Glendale 29
Mount Calvary 49, Millersburg 39
Norcross, Ga. 65, Neumann-Goretti 47
North Clarion 74, Clarion 44
North Penn-Mansfield 46, Canton 41
Northampton 41, Nazareth Area 40, OT
Northeast Bradford 79, North Penn/Liberty 33
Northern Bedford 37, McConnellsburg 31
Northern Lebanon 63, Pequea Valley 53
Northern Potter 45, Cameron County 30
Notre Dame-Green Pond 44, Saucon Valley 25
Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29
Oakland Southern, Md. 61, Baldwin 59
Palisades 46, Pen Argyl 18
Palmyra 60, Cocalico 26
Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41
Penns Manor 56, Northern Cambria 16
Philadelphia MC&S 52, Franklin Learning Center 39
Phoenixville 51, Upper Perkiomen 29
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Wissahickon 28
Pottstown 48, Kutztown 39
Quakertown 56, Upper Dublin 12
Radnor 60, Interboro 24
Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 46
Ridgway 53, Sheffield 10
Rocky Grove 64, Tidioute Charter 31
Sayre Area 42, Cowanesque Valley 18
Scranton Holy Cross 44, Abington Heights 42
Solanco 56, Lebanon 20
Souderton 38, Central Bucks East 29
Southern Columbia 65, Millville 23
Spring Grove 48, Red Lion 42
Susquehannock 60, Dover 45
Towanda 56, Troy 40
Tulpehocken 44, Antietam 42
Warrior Run 35, Shikellamy 33, OT
Warwick 37, Hempfield 32
Wellsboro 67, Wyalusing 18
West Perry 41, Big Spring 28
West York 44, York Suburban 32
Wilmington 41, Mercer 26
Wyomissing 51, ELCO 33
York Catholic 54, Hanover 27
|Nike Tournament of Champions
Grandview, Colo. 43, Archbishop Wood 36
Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mount Lebanon 49
Salesian-Los Angeles, Calif. 63, Germantown Academy 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Austin vs. Smethport, ppd.< to Jan 8.
Cranberry vs. Forest Area, ppd.< to Feb 12.
Carrick vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
East Stroudsburg South vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.<<