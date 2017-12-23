Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 23, 2017 at 12:00 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 62, Overbrook 61

Abington Heights 55, Riverside 20

Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44

Allentown Central Catholic 53, Emmaus 41

Ambridge 61, Beaver Falls 52

Audenried 79, Sayre 31

Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40

Bangor 66, Wilson 36

Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg Central 60

Berlin-Brothersvalley 93, Chestnut Ridge 77

Berwick 64, Central Columbia 55

Bethlehem Catholic 72, Easton 64

Bethlehem Center 52, Charleroi 49

Bethlehem Freedom 82, Southern Lehigh 55

Biglerville 51, Bermudian Springs 33

Bishop Carroll 52, Westmont Hilltop 42

Bishop Guilfoyle 87, Bedford 65

Bishop McCort 64, Cambria Heights 43

Bishop Shanahan 75, Upper Merion 41

Blacklick 75, Meyersdale 33

Boiling Springs 61, Cumberland Valley 58

Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50

Cambridge Springs 76, Youngsville 34

Canisius, N.Y. 71, Erie Cathedral Prep 54

Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52

Central Bucks East 45, Souderton 40

Central Bucks South 67, Pennridge 59

Central Bucks West 67, North Penn 51

Central Valley 61, Quaker Valley 43

Central York 81, York 77

Chartiers-Houston 71, California 59

Cocalico 41, Palmyra 31

Columbia-Montour 60, Columbia County Christian 39

Conestoga Valley 71, Lancaster McCaskey 70

Council Rock South 51, Council Rock North 40

Cranberry 72, Forest Area 62

Crestwood 49, Pittston Area 31

Dallas 85, Wyoming Valley West 39

Dallastown Area 47, New Oxford 41

Danville 56, Montoursville 42

Deer Lakes 64, Mount Pleasant 26

Dover 64, Susquehannock 39

Dunmore 62, Valley View 37

East Juniata 64, Benton 41

Eastern York 47, Kennard-Dale 43

Eden Christian 54, Winchester Thurston 50

Eisenhower 50, Cochranton 44

Elk County Catholic 53, Brockway 44

Episcopal Academy 69, Abraham Lincoln 66

Everett 79, Fannett-Metal 43

Fairview 63, Erie First Christian Academy 37

Fels 69, Maritime Academy 38

Forbes Road 69, Southern Huntingdon 67

Forest Hills 74, Richland 61

Fort Cherry 43, Bentworth 37

Fort Leboeuf 44, Corry 40

Franklin 66, Farrell 61

Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46

Friends Central 45, Salesianum, Del. 44

Gateway 32, Kiski Area 28

Gettysburg 63, Mifflin County 47

Girard 34, Conneaut, Ohio 32

Greater Johnstown 56, Central Cambria 48

Greater Latrobe 66, Norwin 40

Greencastle Antrim 75, Central Dauphin 42

Greenville 69, Reynolds 35

Grove City 69, Slippery Rock 29

Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50, Middletown 46, OT

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Tacony Academy 46

Hempfield 38, Warwick 36

High Point 72, Lebanon Catholic 35

Holy Redeemer 72, Wilkes-Barre GAR 62

Hughesville 71, South Williamsport 26

Indiana 53, Freeport 51

Iroquois 74, Saegertown 37

Jeannette 80, Springdale 40

Jim Thorpe 63, Lehighton 45

Johnsonburg 47, Bradford 41, 2OT

Juniata Valley 79, Mount Union 54

Karns City 60, Moniteau 42

Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83

Keystone 44, Redbank Valley 33

Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52

Lakeview 60, Sharpsville 52

Lampeter-Strasburg 69, Garden Spot 45

Lancaster Catholic 68, Columbia 51

Lebanon 44, Penn Manor 31

Lincoln Park Charter 88, Mohawk 51

Littlestown 68, Fairfield 52

Loyalsock 73, Mifflinburg 64

Manheim Township 77, Cedar Crest 71

Marian Catholic 83, Weatherly 62

Martin Luther King 65, Jefferson, N.Y. 61

McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46

McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53

Mercyhurst Prep 36, Seneca 24

Millersburg 51, Mount Calvary 47

Montour 71, Knoch 63

Moon 62, Hampton 45

Moravian Academy 55, Salisbury 41

Mount Carmel 73, Bloomsburg 48

Mount Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46

Muhlenberg 70, Waynesboro 64

Nanticoke Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 51, OT

Nazareth Area 64, Northampton 50

Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65

Neumann-Goretti 62, Haverford School 53

New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50

New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52

North Clarion 76, Clarion 73

North East 62, Northwestern 54

Northeastern 78, South Western 41

Northern Lebanon 83, Pequea Valley 45

Notre Dame-Green Pond 73, Saucon Valley 44

Old Forge 57, Shenandoah Valley 39

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 86, Northgate 33

Panther Valley 52, Mahanoy Area 35

Pen Argyl 58, Palisades 52

Penn Cambria 80, Somerset 49

Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36

Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63

Philadelphia MC&S 77, Cardinal O’Hara 66

Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46

Pittsburgh Holy Family 76, Western Beaver 66

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Freedom 41

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Wissahickon 28

Pottstown 58, Lansdale Catholic 54

Pottsville 61, Pine Grove 25

Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13

Quakertown 52, Upper Dublin 46

Reading 74, Carlisle 51

Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 48

Rocky Grove 57, Wilmington 48

Sanford, Del. 68, Chester 59

Seneca Valley 63, North Hills 51

Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

Seton-LaSalle 57, Avonworth 41

Shade 106, Conemaugh Valley 91

Shady Side Academy 63, South Allegheny 36

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 57, Windber 25

Sharon 61, Oil City 30

Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52

Shikellamy 60, Central Mountain 55

Shipley 55, Gratz 45

Smyrna, Del. 65, Archbishop Ryan 53

Solanco 61, Elizabethtown 35

South Side 62, Brownsville 57

Southern Fulton 56, Tussey Mountain 36

St. Marys 83, Brookville 57

Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58

Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60

Tamaqua 64, Minersville 52

Tidioute Charter 50, Sheffield 46

Trinity 75, Laurel Highlands 61

Tulpehocken 69, Antietam 62

Tunkhannock 37, MMI Prep 35

Union Area 61, Cornell 55

Union City 63, Maplewood 46

Upper Perkiomen 41, Phoenixville 40

Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47

Valley 65, Yough 27

Vincentian Academy 97, Rochester 60

Warren 70, Conneaut Area 55

Washington 62, Southmoreland 44

West Branch 52, Bald Eagle Area 41

West Greene 45, Geibel Catholic 41

West Lawn Wilson 56, Cedar Cliff 50

West Middlesex 50, Mercer 35

West Scranton 59, Mid Valley 45

West York 51, York Suburban 43

Whitehall 62, Parkland 49

Williams Valley 48, Tri-Valley 38

Williamsburg 72, Claysburg-Kimmel 65

Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield Area 59

Wyoming Area 73, Northwest Area 38

York Catholic 76, Hanover 51

York County Tech 64, Delone 59

Chick-Fil-A Classic
Bracket 1
Consolation Semifinal

Concord Cannon, N.C. 62, Westtown 60, OT

Christopher Dock Tournament

Sankofa 69, Chester Charter 50

Morgantown Tournament

Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 54, Kennedy Catholic 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Blue Ridge vs. Honesdale, ppd.

East Stroudsburg South vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.< to Dec 27.GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic 47, Emmaus 31

Altoona 71, Greater Johnstown 31

Ambridge 40, Central Valley 39

Athens 40, Williamson 18

Audenried 51, Sayre 29

Bellwood-Antis 72, West Branch 24

Berks Catholic 58, Camp Hill Trinity 53

Berlin-Brothersvalley 64, Chestnut Ridge 28

Bermudian Springs 61, Biglerville 31

Berwick 43, Central Columbia 28

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Easton 43

Bethlehem Freedom 65, Bethlehem Liberty 19

Bishop Guilfoyle 43, Bedford 37

Bishop McCort 69, Cambria Heights 57

Blairsville 74, Saltsburg 18

Brookville 48, St. Marys 33

Butler 44, North Hills 34

Carlisle 53, Northern York 49

Carlynton 55, McGuffey 40

Central Bucks West 53, North Penn 40

Central York 76, York 16

Claysburg-Kimmel 45, Williamsburg 28

Conestoga Valley 53, Lancaster McCaskey 27

Corry 51, Northwestern 50

Coudersport 78, Galeton 35

Council Rock North 60, Council Rock South 33

Dallastown Area 50, New Oxford 31

Dubois 41, Clearfield 36

Dunmore 62, Valley View 37

East Juniata 28, Bald Eagle Area 23

Elizabethtown 54, Penn Manor 44

Elk County Catholic 47, Brockway 43

Ephrata 43, Conrad Weiser 38

Fairfield 21, Littlestown 16

Gettysburg 41, Northeastern 34

Gratz 40, Strawberry Mansion 28

Greater Latrobe 60, Norwin 45

Harbor Creek 54, Warren 24

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Middletown 38

Homer-Center 74, United 48

Jenkintown 54, Springside Chestnut Hill 47

Johnsonburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 23

Juniata 46, Greenwood 31

Juniata Valley 64, Mount Union 18

Kennard-Dale 56, Eastern York 47

Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Garden Spot 26

Lancaster Catholic 71, Columbia 22

Lebanon Catholic 77, High Point 16

Manheim Township 58, Cedar Crest 42

Mapletown 46, Hundred, W.Va. 19

Mars 61, Plum 29

Meadville 40, Fairview 31

Mid Valley 43, West Scranton 31

Mifflin County 67, Williamsport 32

Moniteau 38, Karns City 32

Moravian Academy 58, Salisbury 52

Moshannon Valley 52, Glendale 29

Mount Calvary 49, Millersburg 39

Norcross, Ga. 65, Neumann-Goretti 47

North Clarion 74, Clarion 44

North Penn-Mansfield 46, Canton 41

Northampton 41, Nazareth Area 40, OT

Northeast Bradford 79, North Penn/Liberty 33

Northern Bedford 37, McConnellsburg 31

Northern Lebanon 63, Pequea Valley 53

Northern Potter 45, Cameron County 30

Notre Dame-Green Pond 44, Saucon Valley 25

Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29

Oakland Southern, Md. 61, Baldwin 59

Palisades 46, Pen Argyl 18

Palmyra 60, Cocalico 26

Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41

Penns Manor 56, Northern Cambria 16

Philadelphia MC&S 52, Franklin Learning Center 39

Phoenixville 51, Upper Perkiomen 29

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 58, Wissahickon 28

Pottstown 48, Kutztown 39

Quakertown 56, Upper Dublin 12

Radnor 60, Interboro 24

Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 46

Ridgway 53, Sheffield 10

Rocky Grove 64, Tidioute Charter 31

Sayre Area 42, Cowanesque Valley 18

Scranton Holy Cross 44, Abington Heights 42

Solanco 56, Lebanon 20

Souderton 38, Central Bucks East 29

Southern Columbia 65, Millville 23

Spring Grove 48, Red Lion 42

Susquehannock 60, Dover 45

Towanda 56, Troy 40

Tulpehocken 44, Antietam 42

Warrior Run 35, Shikellamy 33, OT

Warwick 37, Hempfield 32

Wellsboro 67, Wyalusing 18

West Perry 41, Big Spring 28

West York 44, York Suburban 32

Wilmington 41, Mercer 26

Wyomissing 51, ELCO 33

York Catholic 54, Hanover 27

Nike Tournament of Champions

Grandview, Colo. 43, Archbishop Wood 36

Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mount Lebanon 49

Salesian-Los Angeles, Calif. 63, Germantown Academy 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Austin vs. Smethport, ppd.< to Jan 8.

Cranberry vs. Forest Area, ppd.< to Feb 12.

Carrick vs. Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

East Stroudsburg South vs. East Stroudsburg North, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Stroudsburg, ppd.<<

