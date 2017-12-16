Friday’s Scores

PREP BASKETBALL Boys Basketball

Abingdon 40, Galva 34

Agape Christian 59, Shawnee 57

Alton 81, Collinsville 75, OT

Anna-Jonesboro 68, Carterville 58

Arthur-Okaw Christian 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 55

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Glenbard East 36

Aurora Christian 62, Lisle 43

Belleville East 54, O’Fallon 46

Belleville West 80, East St. Louis 64

Benton 49, West Frankfort 45

Bethalto Civic Memorial 75, Roxana 41

Bloomington 79, Champaign Central 76, OT

Bloomington Christian 71, Decatur Christian 40

Bolingbrook 83, Cedar Falls, Iowa 81

Breese Central 64, Carlyle 48

Brussels 51, Calhoun 48

Burlington Central 76, Richmond-Burton 59

Cairo 75, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 61

Calvary Christian Academy 54, Tri-County 52

Carbondale 43, Cahokia 39

Carmi White County 52, Hamilton County 45

Centralia 45, Mount Vernon 31

Century 62, Joppa 58

Cerro Gordo 69, DeLand-Weldon 30

Champaign Judah Christian 66, Tuscola 63

Chatham Glenwood 55, Springfield Southeast 54, OT

Chester 73, Trico 70, 3OT

Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 63, Chicago Sullivan 27

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 75, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 58

Chicago (Lane) 52, Lake View 27

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 56, Chicago Roosevelt 32

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 62

Chicago Uplift 80, Chicago Marshall 68

Chicago-University 60, Chicago (Hope) 56

CICS-Northtown 56, Northridge Prep 49

Cobden 48, Elverado 43

Colfax Ridgeview 65, Eureka 32

Collins Academy 67, Clemente 52

Columbia 53, Freeburg 39

Conant 48, Fremd 41

Concord (Triopia) 76, Carrollton 54

Crystal Lake Central 57, Marengo 52

Dakota 50, Amboy 38

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 53, Urbana University 52

Decatur MacArthur 47, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55, Flanagan 39

Deerfield 45, Glenbrook North 42

DePaul College Prep 53, Leo 47

DePue 53, Roanoke-Benson 40

Dieterich 68, Effingham St. Anthony 62, OT

Downers North 58, York 56

Downers South 59, Addison Trail 47

Dundee-Crown 70, Cary-Grove 51

East Alton-Wood River 49, McGivney Catholic High School 36

Edwardsville 72, Granite City 49

Effingham 76, Charleston 73

Eisenhower 66, Jacksonville 33

El Paso-Gridley 44, Lexington 40

Eldorado 82, Johnston City 38

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Ridgewood 52

Elmwood Park 47, Guerin 42

Fairfield 63, Edwards County 40

Farina South Central 62, Centralia Christ Our Rock 47

Farmington 54, Elmwood 49

Fenwick 61, Brother Rice 58

Foreman 71, Mather 55

Franklin (South County) 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 42

Galesburg 66, Rock Island Alleman 61

Gardner-South Wilmington 58, Dwight 45

Geneva 52, Batavia 35

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 75, Blue Ridge 39

Glenbard South 54, IC Catholic 37

Glenbrook South 49, Gurnee Warren 41

Glenbrook South 49, Warren 41

Greenville 69, Gillespie 23

Hamilton (West Hancock) 61, Barry (Western) 39

Hardin County 65, Norris City (NCOE) 38

Harrisburg 55, Massac County 43

Herscher 51, Peotone 43

Hersey 53, Elk Grove 45

Highland 53, Triad 45

Highland Park 44, Vernon Hills 33

Hillcrest 68, Reavis 38

Hononegah 51, Freeport 42

Illiana Christian 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 48

Illini Bluffs 78, Lewistown 40

Illini Central 59, Auburn 55

Jacksonville Routt 50, Pleasant Hill 44

Jerseyville Jersey 41, Waterloo 39

Joliet Central 63, Oswego East 54

Joliet West 50, Oswego 42

Kaneland 36, Sycamore 35

Lake Zurich 66, Grayslake Central 57

Lebanon 44, New Athens 30

Lemont 68, Shepard 48

LeRoy 57, Heyworth 42

Leyden 77, Proviso East 36

Lincoln 44, Mt. Zion 30

Lyons 43, Hinsdale Central 40

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford Guilford 52

Macomb 56, Liberty 33

Maine South 59, Niles West 31

Maine West 58, Maine East 39

Manley 75, Juarez 59

Manteno 48, Grant Park 46

Marion 46, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Marist 55, Nazareth 43

Marshall 50, Flora 35

Metamora 37, Bartonville (Limestone) 36

Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 23

Midland 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 31

Moline 70, East Moline United Twnship (Soph) 36

Monticello 63, Sullivan 17

Montini 70, Kankakee (McNamara) 58

Mooseheart 73, Schaumburg Christian 62

Morton 53, Pekin 43

Moweaqua Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 25

Mt. Pulaski 68, Athens 53

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 77, Beardstown 53

Murphysboro 60, Herrin 53

N. Vermillion, Ind. 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29

Naperville North 55, Lake Park 48

Nashville 52, Sparta 16

Neoga 45, Arcola 38

New Berlin 47, North-Mac 44

Newton 76, Robinson 68, OT

Niles North 64, Evanston Township 52

Niles Notre Dame 69, Carmel 59

Nokomis 68, Mount Olive 46

Normal Community 68, Richwoods 51

Normal University 60, Springfield 50

Normal West 51, Peoria Notre Dame 41

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 50, Knoxville 42, OT

North Greene 51, Pittsfield 45

North Lawndale 49, Prosser 47

Oak Lawn Community 64, Tinley Park 52

Oak Lawn Richards 73, Bremen 50

Oak Park River Forest 63, Glenbard West 55

Okawville 61, Steeleville 48

Olney (Richland County) 72, Paris 55

Palatine 46, Barrington 40

Palestine-Hutsonville 49, Oblong 41

Palmyra Northwestern 59, Mendon Unity 53

Pana 56, Staunton 43

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Fairbury Prairie Central 49

Payson Seymour 75, Illini West (Carthage) 66

Payton 70, Taft 53

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Peoria Manual 57

Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, Rushville-Industry 42

Petersburg PORTA 41, Pleasant Plains 36

Piasa Southwestern 56, Breese Mater Dei 51

Pinckneyville 73, DuQuoin 60

Plainfield Central 59, Plainfield South 54

Pope County 55, Carrier Mills 54

Prospect 62, Buffalo Grove 47

Putnam County 57, Peoria Christian 55, OT

Quincy 56, Rock Island 53, OT

Raby 76, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 73

Riverside-Brookfield 70, Aurora Central Catholic 65

Riverton 67, Pawnee 32

Rochelle 69, Geneseo 48

Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 56

Rockford Christian 71, South Beloit 51

Rockford East 72, Rockford Auburn 51

Rolling Meadows 72, Wheeling 47

Salem 57, Trenton Wesclin 52

Schurz 71, Chicago (Alcott) 64

Seneca 39, Sandwich 30

Sesser-Valier 74, Christopher 61

Shelbyville 69, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51

Simeon 85, Highland Park 64

Somonauk 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 40

South Elgin 71, Bartlett 61

South Fulton 46, Brimfield 42

Springfield Lanphier 101, Rochester 45

Springfield Lutheran 88, Buffalo Tri-City 67

St. Anne 64, Illinois Lutheran 46

St. Charles North 68, Elgin 66

St. Francis 65, Marmion 61

St. Rita 33, Loyola 30

St. Viator 54, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45

Steinmetz 53, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 24

Sterling 45, Yorkville 25

Stevenson 60, Libertyville 54

Streator 85, Reed-Custer 78

Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 45

Taylorville 65, Mattoon 48

Tolono Unity 83, Bismarck-Henning 68

Tremont 76, Fisher 61

Valmeyer 69, Dupo 57

Warrensburg-Latham 81, Maroa-Forsyth 28

Washington 51, Dunlap 40

Waubonsie Valley 28, Naperville Central 26

Waukegan 107, North Chicago 83

Wells 81, Chicago (Jones) 71

Westchester St. Joseph 51, St. Ignatius 46

Westminster Christian 74, Aurora Math-Science 47

Westmont 47, Coal City 46

Wethersfield 57, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 53

Wheaton North 56, Metea Valley 55

Williamsville 59, Decatur St. Teresa 54

Willowbrook 61, Hinsdale South 53

Woodlawn 25, Waltonville 19

Hall Holiday Colmone Tournament

Bureau Valley 67, Princeton 63

Fieldcrest 57, Hall 55

Rock Falls 59, Pontiac 49

St. Elmo Holiday Tournament

Brownstown – St. Elmo 57, Vandalia 52

St. Joe Ogden Leader Classic

Cissna Park 59, Armstrong 34

Fithian Oakwood 45, Westville 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 80, Chicago CICS-Longwood 49

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Cullom Tri-Point 71, Donovan 50

La Salette Notre Dame 64, Clifton Central 31

Watseka (coop) 46, Beecher 31

Wayne City Tournament

North Clay 56, Cisne 49

Wayne City 48, Red Hill 41, OT

West Carroll Holiday Tournament

East Dubuque 52, Erie 24

Fulton 69, Mendon Unity 18

Prophetstown 54, Galena 38

West Carroll 52, Scales Mound 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indian Creek vs. Paw Paw, ppd. to Jan 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Affton, Mo. 49, Madison 37

Alden-Hebron 46, Rockford Christian Life 7

Alton 64, Collinsville 60

Aurora (East) 59, West Chicago 41

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Glenbard East 36

Aurora Christian 54, Schaumburg Christian 13

Bartlett 52, South Elgin 27

Belleville East 54, O’Fallon 46

Bismarck-Henning 33, Cissna Park 26

Buffalo Tri-City 70, Cerro Gordo 23

Cary-Grove 46, Hampshire 43

Century 53, Pope County 52

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 49, Chicago Little Village 14

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 42, Westminster Christian 17

Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Bowen 36

Chicago (Goode) 61, Richards 53

Conant 48, Fremd 41

Deerfield 45, Glenbrook North 42

Dunbar 72, Kelly 13

El Paso-Gridley 44, Lexington 40

Evanston Township 63, Niles North 30

Evergreen Park 59, Lemont 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Gilman Iroquois West 41

Fulton Co., Ky. 64, Cairo 52

Geneva 52, Batavia 35

Glenbard West 64, Oak Park River Forest 57

Harlan 48, Morgan Park 43

Harper 46, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16

Hersey 53, Elk Grove 45

Hinsdale South 61, Willowbrook 29

Joliet West 76, Oswego 39

Kankakee 54, Rich Central 46

Lebanon 58, New Athens 27

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, St. Viator 48

Lyons 54, Hinsdale Central 41

Machesney Park Harlem 69, Rockford Guilford 36

Maine South 49, Niles West 36

Maine West 94, Maine East 18

Mendon Unity 62, Palmyra Northwestern 55

Metamora 64, Bartonville (Limestone) 43

Newark 76, LaMoille 40

Oblong 50, Palestine-Hutsonville 21

Palatine 38, Barrington 22

Plainfield Central 42, Plainfield South 31

Plainfield East 61, Minooka 54

Prospect 57, Buffalo Grove 55

Robeson 32, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 22

Rockford Christian 58, South Beloit 25

Rockford East 73, Rockford Auburn 57

Rolling Meadows 72, Wheeling 47

Schaumburg 61, Hoffman Estates 22

Serena 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 36

Sherrard 45, Aledo (Mercer County) 31

Simeon 67, Lindblom 40

Somonauk 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 15

Springfield Lutheran 45, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 33

Stockton 65, Galena 59

Streamwood 61, St. Charles East 55

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 46, Decatur Christian 34

Tri-County 56, Calvary Christian Academy 11

Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 44

York 39, Downers North 33

Chicago Heights (Marian Catholic) Tournament

Montini 44, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37

Thornwood 49, Joliet Catholic 31

Jacksonville Tournament

Havana 43, Biggsville West Central 40

Jacksonville Routt 54, Athens 41

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Jacksonville 30

Northern Illinois Tournament

Crystal Lake Central 41, Wauconda 30

Crystal Lake South 36, Belvidere 28

DeKalb 46, Woodstock 40

Lakes Community 48, Richmond-Burton 23

Marengo 52, Johnsburg 32

McHenry 76, Round Lake 32

Woodstock Marian 69, Prairie Ridge 59

Sterling Shootout

Hononegah 57, Rock Falls 26

Naperville Central 58, Moline 57

Richwoods 63, Sterling 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indian Creek vs. Paw Paw, ppd. to Jan 22.

Champaign Judah Christian vs. Danville (First Baptist Christian), ppd.