Friday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|Boys Basketball
Abingdon 40, Galva 34
Agape Christian 59, Shawnee 57
Alton 81, Collinsville 75, OT
Anna-Jonesboro 68, Carterville 58
Arthur-Okaw Christian 61, Villa Grove/Heritage 55
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Glenbard East 36
Aurora Christian 62, Lisle 43
Belleville East 54, O’Fallon 46
Belleville West 80, East St. Louis 64
Benton 49, West Frankfort 45
Bethalto Civic Memorial 75, Roxana 41
Bloomington 79, Champaign Central 76, OT
Bloomington Christian 71, Decatur Christian 40
Bolingbrook 83, Cedar Falls, Iowa 81
Breese Central 64, Carlyle 48
Brussels 51, Calhoun 48
Burlington Central 76, Richmond-Burton 59
Cairo 75, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 61
Calvary Christian Academy 54, Tri-County 52
Carbondale 43, Cahokia 39
Carmi White County 52, Hamilton County 45
Centralia 45, Mount Vernon 31
Century 62, Joppa 58
Cerro Gordo 69, DeLand-Weldon 30
Champaign Judah Christian 66, Tuscola 63
Chatham Glenwood 55, Springfield Southeast 54, OT
Chester 73, Trico 70, 3OT
Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 63, Chicago Sullivan 27
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 75, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 58
Chicago (Lane) 52, Lake View 27
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 56, Chicago Roosevelt 32
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 62
Chicago Uplift 80, Chicago Marshall 68
Chicago-University 60, Chicago (Hope) 56
CICS-Northtown 56, Northridge Prep 49
Cobden 48, Elverado 43
Colfax Ridgeview 65, Eureka 32
Collins Academy 67, Clemente 52
Columbia 53, Freeburg 39
Conant 48, Fremd 41
Concord (Triopia) 76, Carrollton 54
Crystal Lake Central 57, Marengo 52
Dakota 50, Amboy 38
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 53, Urbana University 52
Decatur MacArthur 47, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55, Flanagan 39
Deerfield 45, Glenbrook North 42
DePaul College Prep 53, Leo 47
DePue 53, Roanoke-Benson 40
Dieterich 68, Effingham St. Anthony 62, OT
Downers North 58, York 56
Downers South 59, Addison Trail 47
Dundee-Crown 70, Cary-Grove 51
East Alton-Wood River 49, McGivney Catholic High School 36
Edwardsville 72, Granite City 49
Effingham 76, Charleston 73
Eisenhower 66, Jacksonville 33
El Paso-Gridley 44, Lexington 40
Eldorado 82, Johnston City 38
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Ridgewood 52
Elmwood Park 47, Guerin 42
Fairfield 63, Edwards County 40
Farina South Central 62, Centralia Christ Our Rock 47
Farmington 54, Elmwood 49
Fenwick 61, Brother Rice 58
Foreman 71, Mather 55
Franklin (South County) 51, Raymond Lincolnwood 42
Galesburg 66, Rock Island Alleman 61
Gardner-South Wilmington 58, Dwight 45
Geneva 52, Batavia 35
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 75, Blue Ridge 39
Glenbard South 54, IC Catholic 37
Glenbrook South 49, Gurnee Warren 41
Glenbrook South 49, Warren 41
Greenville 69, Gillespie 23
Hamilton (West Hancock) 61, Barry (Western) 39
Hardin County 65, Norris City (NCOE) 38
Harrisburg 55, Massac County 43
Herscher 51, Peotone 43
Hersey 53, Elk Grove 45
Highland 53, Triad 45
Highland Park 44, Vernon Hills 33
Hillcrest 68, Reavis 38
Hononegah 51, Freeport 42
Illiana Christian 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 48
Illini Bluffs 78, Lewistown 40
Illini Central 59, Auburn 55
Jacksonville Routt 50, Pleasant Hill 44
Jerseyville Jersey 41, Waterloo 39
Joliet Central 63, Oswego East 54
Joliet West 50, Oswego 42
Kaneland 36, Sycamore 35
Lake Zurich 66, Grayslake Central 57
Lebanon 44, New Athens 30
Lemont 68, Shepard 48
LeRoy 57, Heyworth 42
Leyden 77, Proviso East 36
Lincoln 44, Mt. Zion 30
Lyons 43, Hinsdale Central 40
Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford Guilford 52
Macomb 56, Liberty 33
Maine South 59, Niles West 31
Maine West 58, Maine East 39
Manley 75, Juarez 59
Manteno 48, Grant Park 46
Marion 46, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38
Marist 55, Nazareth 43
Marshall 50, Flora 35
Metamora 37, Bartonville (Limestone) 36
Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 23
Midland 67, Lowpoint-Washburn 31
Moline 70, East Moline United Twnship (Soph) 36
Monticello 63, Sullivan 17
Montini 70, Kankakee (McNamara) 58
Mooseheart 73, Schaumburg Christian 62
Morton 53, Pekin 43
Moweaqua Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 25
Mt. Pulaski 68, Athens 53
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 77, Beardstown 53
Murphysboro 60, Herrin 53
N. Vermillion, Ind. 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Naperville North 55, Lake Park 48
Nashville 52, Sparta 16
Neoga 45, Arcola 38
New Berlin 47, North-Mac 44
Newton 76, Robinson 68, OT
Niles North 64, Evanston Township 52
Niles Notre Dame 69, Carmel 59
Nokomis 68, Mount Olive 46
Normal Community 68, Richwoods 51
Normal University 60, Springfield 50
Normal West 51, Peoria Notre Dame 41
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 50, Knoxville 42, OT
North Greene 51, Pittsfield 45
North Lawndale 49, Prosser 47
Oak Lawn Community 64, Tinley Park 52
Oak Lawn Richards 73, Bremen 50
Oak Park River Forest 63, Glenbard West 55
Okawville 61, Steeleville 48
Olney (Richland County) 72, Paris 55
Palatine 46, Barrington 40
Palestine-Hutsonville 49, Oblong 41
Palmyra Northwestern 59, Mendon Unity 53
Pana 56, Staunton 43
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Fairbury Prairie Central 49
Payson Seymour 75, Illini West (Carthage) 66
Payton 70, Taft 53
Peoria (H.S.) 70, Peoria Manual 57
Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, Rushville-Industry 42
Petersburg PORTA 41, Pleasant Plains 36
Piasa Southwestern 56, Breese Mater Dei 51
Pinckneyville 73, DuQuoin 60
Plainfield Central 59, Plainfield South 54
Pope County 55, Carrier Mills 54
Prospect 62, Buffalo Grove 47
Putnam County 57, Peoria Christian 55, OT
Quincy 56, Rock Island 53, OT
Raby 76, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 73
Riverside-Brookfield 70, Aurora Central Catholic 65
Riverton 67, Pawnee 32
Rochelle 69, Geneseo 48
Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 56
Rockford Christian 71, South Beloit 51
Rockford East 72, Rockford Auburn 51
Rolling Meadows 72, Wheeling 47
Salem 57, Trenton Wesclin 52
Schurz 71, Chicago (Alcott) 64
Seneca 39, Sandwich 30
Sesser-Valier 74, Christopher 61
Shelbyville 69, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51
Simeon 85, Highland Park 64
Somonauk 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 40
South Elgin 71, Bartlett 61
South Fulton 46, Brimfield 42
Springfield Lanphier 101, Rochester 45
Springfield Lutheran 88, Buffalo Tri-City 67
St. Anne 64, Illinois Lutheran 46
St. Charles North 68, Elgin 66
St. Francis 65, Marmion 61
St. Rita 33, Loyola 30
St. Viator 54, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45
Steinmetz 53, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 24
Sterling 45, Yorkville 25
Stevenson 60, Libertyville 54
Streator 85, Reed-Custer 78
Tamms (Egyptian) 74, Dongola 45
Taylorville 65, Mattoon 48
Tolono Unity 83, Bismarck-Henning 68
Tremont 76, Fisher 61
Valmeyer 69, Dupo 57
Warrensburg-Latham 81, Maroa-Forsyth 28
Washington 51, Dunlap 40
Waubonsie Valley 28, Naperville Central 26
Waukegan 107, North Chicago 83
Wells 81, Chicago (Jones) 71
Westchester St. Joseph 51, St. Ignatius 46
Westminster Christian 74, Aurora Math-Science 47
Westmont 47, Coal City 46
Wethersfield 57, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 53
Wheaton North 56, Metea Valley 55
Williamsville 59, Decatur St. Teresa 54
Willowbrook 61, Hinsdale South 53
Woodlawn 25, Waltonville 19
|Hall Holiday Colmone Tournament
Bureau Valley 67, Princeton 63
Fieldcrest 57, Hall 55
Rock Falls 59, Pontiac 49
|St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
Brownstown – St. Elmo 57, Vandalia 52
|St. Joe Ogden Leader Classic
Cissna Park 59, Armstrong 34
Fithian Oakwood 45, Westville 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 80, Chicago CICS-Longwood 49
|Watseka Holiday Tournament
Cullom Tri-Point 71, Donovan 50
La Salette Notre Dame 64, Clifton Central 31
Watseka (coop) 46, Beecher 31
|Wayne City Tournament
North Clay 56, Cisne 49
Wayne City 48, Red Hill 41, OT
|West Carroll Holiday Tournament
East Dubuque 52, Erie 24
Fulton 69, Mendon Unity 18
Prophetstown 54, Galena 38
West Carroll 52, Scales Mound 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Indian Creek vs. Paw Paw, ppd. to Jan 22.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Affton, Mo. 49, Madison 37
Alden-Hebron 46, Rockford Christian Life 7
Alton 64, Collinsville 60
Aurora (East) 59, West Chicago 41
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Glenbard East 36
Aurora Christian 54, Schaumburg Christian 13
Bartlett 52, South Elgin 27
Belleville East 54, O’Fallon 46
Bismarck-Henning 33, Cissna Park 26
Buffalo Tri-City 70, Cerro Gordo 23
Cary-Grove 46, Hampshire 43
Century 53, Pope County 52
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 49, Chicago Little Village 14
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 42, Westminster Christian 17
Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Bowen 36
Chicago (Goode) 61, Richards 53
Conant 48, Fremd 41
Deerfield 45, Glenbrook North 42
Dunbar 72, Kelly 13
El Paso-Gridley 44, Lexington 40
Evanston Township 63, Niles North 30
Evergreen Park 59, Lemont 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Gilman Iroquois West 41
Fulton Co., Ky. 64, Cairo 52
Geneva 52, Batavia 35
Glenbard West 64, Oak Park River Forest 57
Harlan 48, Morgan Park 43
Harper 46, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16
Hersey 53, Elk Grove 45
Hinsdale South 61, Willowbrook 29
Joliet West 76, Oswego 39
Kankakee 54, Rich Central 46
Lebanon 58, New Athens 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, St. Viator 48
Lyons 54, Hinsdale Central 41
Machesney Park Harlem 69, Rockford Guilford 36
Maine South 49, Niles West 36
Maine West 94, Maine East 18
Mendon Unity 62, Palmyra Northwestern 55
Metamora 64, Bartonville (Limestone) 43
Newark 76, LaMoille 40
Oblong 50, Palestine-Hutsonville 21
Palatine 38, Barrington 22
Plainfield Central 42, Plainfield South 31
Plainfield East 61, Minooka 54
Prospect 57, Buffalo Grove 55
Robeson 32, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 22
Rockford Christian 58, South Beloit 25
Rockford East 73, Rockford Auburn 57
Rolling Meadows 72, Wheeling 47
Schaumburg 61, Hoffman Estates 22
Serena 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 36
Sherrard 45, Aledo (Mercer County) 31
Simeon 67, Lindblom 40
Somonauk 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 15
Springfield Lutheran 45, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 33
Stockton 65, Galena 59
Streamwood 61, St. Charles East 55
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 46, Decatur Christian 34
Tri-County 56, Calvary Christian Academy 11
Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 44
York 39, Downers North 33
|Chicago Heights (Marian Catholic) Tournament
Montini 44, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37
Thornwood 49, Joliet Catholic 31
|Jacksonville Tournament
Havana 43, Biggsville West Central 40
Jacksonville Routt 54, Athens 41
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Jacksonville 30
|Northern Illinois Tournament
Crystal Lake Central 41, Wauconda 30
Crystal Lake South 36, Belvidere 28
DeKalb 46, Woodstock 40
Lakes Community 48, Richmond-Burton 23
Marengo 52, Johnsburg 32
McHenry 76, Round Lake 32
Woodstock Marian 69, Prairie Ridge 59
|Sterling Shootout
Hononegah 57, Rock Falls 26
Naperville Central 58, Moline 57
Richwoods 63, Sterling 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Indian Creek vs. Paw Paw, ppd. to Jan 22.
Champaign Judah Christian vs. Danville (First Baptist Christian), ppd.