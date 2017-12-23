Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 23, 2017 at 12:07 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central Catholic 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 58

Aurora Christian 59, Indian Creek 43

Breese Mater Dei 54, Olney (Richland County) 45

Buffalo Grove 61, Glenbrook North 59

Catlin (Salt Fork) 69, Shiloh 40

Champaign Centennial 56, Morton 50

Charleston 69, Lincoln 66

Clifton Central 48, Wilmington 43

Coal City 82, Reed-Custer 77

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 61, Stanford Olympia 51

DePaul College Prep 48, St. Ignatius 36

Earlville-Leland 46, Woodland 43

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, St. Edward 49

Elmwood Park 50, Walther Christian Academy 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 42, Eureka 39

Fenwick 94, Chicago Mt. Carmel 45

Freeburg 63, Red Bud 38

Gardner-South Wilmington 39, Beecher 36

Glenbard South 44, Riverside-Brookfield 22

Hillsboro 55, McGivney Catholic High School 41

Johnston City 69, Galatia 57

Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 36

Larkin 65, Lake Park 50

Lincoln Park 96, Whitney Young 91

Lincoln-Way East 55, Lincoln Way Central 50

Loyola 58, Brother Rice 42

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Effingham 50

Maine South 75, Lake View 35

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 77, Waukegan 73, OT

Marmion 71, Kankakee (McNamara) 66

Minooka 58, Plainfield North 48

Moline 62, Urbana 46

Monmouth-Roseville 59, Camp Point Central 46

Okawville 61, Waterloo Gibault 40

Oswego East 85, Plainfield South 65

Ottawa Marquette 56, Joliet Catholic 48

Palatine 48, Hoffman Estates 38

Peotone 55, Sandwich 54

Pinckneyville 63, Anna-Jonesboro 30

Plainfield East 54, Oswego 46

Pontiac 78, Dwight 30

Providence 55, Montini 53, OT

Providence-St. Mel 66, St. Francis 59

Proviso West 72, Downers North 58

Quincy 46, Washington 40

Ridgewood 70, Chicago Christian 63

Rock Falls 59, Kaneland 52

Rock Island 56, Lockport 48

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 56, Knoxville 43

Salem 76, Paris 48

Schaumburg 40, Fremd 38

Seneca 42, Manteno 33

Shelbyville 81, Altamont 69

St. Anne 88, Cullom Tri-Point 72

St. Charles East 52, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

St. Charles North 56, Batavia 46

St. Laurence 80, St. Rita 73

Trenton Wesclin 53, Breese Central 35

Tuscola 56, Cerro Gordo 42

Westchester St. Joseph 58, De La Salle 56

Wheaton Academy 72, IC Catholic 69

Forreston Tournament
Fifth Place

Lena-Winslow 50, Pearl City 49

Third Place

Sterling Newman 67, Milledgeville 42

Championship

Winnebago 68, Byron 49

Gibson County Classic
Pool Play
Pool B

Gibson Southern, Ind. 62, Mt. Carmel 56

Holy Trinity Tournament

Chicago (Ogden International) 55, Guerin 40

Holy Trinity 62, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 56

Lake View 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 31

Jacobs Tournament

Addison Trail 66, Kennedy 46

Algonquin (Jacobs) 70, Woodstock Marian 37

Barrington 72, Rockford Jefferson 64

Bartlett 63, Johnsburg 51

Cary-Grove 55, Lakes Community 47

Crystal Lake South 51, Dixon 41

Grant 50, Streamwood 41

Payton 66, Prairie Ridge 52

St. Teresa Tournament

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58, Riverton 35

Decatur St. Teresa 84, Blue Ridge 43

Heyworth 66, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Mt. Pulaski 62, Sullivan 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argo 57, Hinsdale South 40

Aurora (East) 36, Elgin 32

Batavia 46, Fremd 37

Breese Central 42, Freeburg 22

Conant 53, Barrington 50

East Moline United 54, Iowa City High, Iowa 49

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, IC Catholic 31

Indpls Pike, Ind. 73, Rock Island 66, OT

Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 36

Lake Park 52, Lisle (Benet Academy) 32

Latin 70, Holy Trinity 20

Lawrence North, Ind. 62, Chicago Marshall 45

Lincoln-Way East 46, Lincoln Way Central 33

Loyola 54, Niles West 44

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Mt. Zion 39

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Valmeyer 5

Nazareth 47, Zion Benton 31

Oswego East 85, Plainfield South 65

Plainfield East 69, Oswego 42

Plainfield North 39, Minooka 38

River Forest Trinity 43, Lyons 38

Rosary 50, DeKalb 44

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Providence 44

St. Charles East 43, Aurora (West Aurora) 42

Stagg 43, Oak Forest 41

Sycamore 44, Hampshire 40

Arthur-Lovington Tournament

Shelbyville 44, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 32

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, Cumberland 19

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Chrisman 28

Decatur St. Teresa 46, Fithian Oakwood 45

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Arthur-Lovington JV 6

Fithian Oakwood 66, Shelbyville 42

Stewardson-Strasburg 40, Cumberland 26

Stewardson-Strasburg 53, Chrisman 17

Gibson County Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B

Lady Marshal Holiday Classic

Marshall Co., Ky. 73, Tamms (Egyptian) 11

Nike Tournament of Champions

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Long Beach Poly, Calif. 30

Ottawa High School Tournament
Silver Division

Kankakee (McNamara) 55, Morris 47

Gold Division

Lincoln Way West 58, Ottawa 36

Sterling Shootout

Hononegah 65, Moline 41

Moline 60, Sterling 50

Naperville Central 64, Rock Falls 50

Naperville Central 60, Sterling 36

Richwoods 54, Rock Falls 34

Richwoods 56, Hononegah 50

