Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|TOP 25 BASKETBALL
|Men
No. 16 Arizona State vs. St. John’s at the Staples Center, 8 p.m.
No. 20 TCU vs. No. 22 Nevada at the Staples Center, 1 a.m.
No. 25 Southern Cal vs. Oklahoma at the Staples Center, 10:30 p.m.
|Women
No. 1 UConn at DePaul, 7 p.m.
No. 7 UCLA at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Maryland vs. George Washington, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Missouri vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|NBA
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.