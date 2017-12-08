Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 16 Arizona State vs. St. John’s at the Staples Center, 8 p.m.

No. 20 TCU vs. No. 22 Nevada at the Staples Center, 1 a.m.

No. 25 Southern Cal vs. Oklahoma at the Staples Center, 10:30 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn at DePaul, 7 p.m.

No. 7 UCLA at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. George Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Missouri vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.